this is how the pandemic evolves in your community

With the Easter holidays already over -and waiting for how they have affected-, the accumulated incidence of infections in Spain in 14 days continues to rise several points per day, to stand at 163.37 per 100,000, an increase of 11.58 points compared to last April 3.

At the press conference this Monday, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, confirmed the “smooth but ascending” rate of growth of infections in Spain, lower, yes, “than other European countries.”

Simon has recalled that “Today’s data must be taken with great caution and may vary in the coming days “, since they come after several holidays.

Even so, several regions remain in a worrying situation after the increase in infections. There are three communities that are above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, that is, at extreme risk: Navarre (426.06), Madrid (276, 66) and the Basque Country (271.88); as well as the autonomous cities of Ceuta (342.03) and Melilla (426.06).

In addition, six other autonomous communities are at high risk, above 150 cases: Catalonia (216.18), The Rioja (177.24), Asturias (162.06), Andalusia (155.29), Castile and Leon (154.62) and Aragon (152, 93).

In contrast, there are four regions in Spain that are below 100 cases per 100,000 in cumulative incidence at 14 days: Galicia (66.66), Balearics (65.55), Murcia (62,13) ​​and Valencian Community (33.69).

Incidence increases in all communities except the Canary Islands

With the exception of the Canary Islands, all the communities have increased the cumulative incidence to 14 days. The increases in Catalonia (26.14 points more than the last data), Ceuta (26.12), Navarre (26.01) and Andalusia (22.29).

These three communities that have headed the list of increases since last April 3, are followed by: Basque Country (13.56), Castile and Leon (12.15), The Rioja (10.95), Aragon (9.26), Melilla (9.18), Estremadura (7.14), Madrid (5.65), Cantabria (5.32), Asturias (4.62), Castilla la Mancha (2.6), Balearics (1.96), Galicia (1.04), C. Valenciana (0.67) and Murcia (0.53).

Close the list Canary Islands (-1.43), the only area in all of Spain that has reduced its cumulative incidence.

This is the panorama of the increase in infections in each region, at the expense of data on what happened at Easter which, as Simón recalled, will meet at the end of this week and the beginning of the next.