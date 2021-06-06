This is how the opening of the booth was carried out in the Naples neighborhood

MEXICO CITY

From before 7 in the morning polling officials began to install the urns inside the Americ Hispanic schoola located at 91 Indiana Street at Colonia Napoles, Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office.

Residents of the area began to arrive and a line of approximately 30 people quickly formed before the opening of the booth.

Unlike other electoral processes this time, the organizers asked people to keep a distance of one and a half meters when lining up to enter.

Before entering They took their temperature and offered them disinfectant gel For hands

After the people cast their vote, the polling station staff disinfects the bulkhead area with an aerosol.

In this place the presence of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security was observed that kept monitoring the development of activities from a distance

Except for a couple of complaints due to lateness, we have a box opening Election day was carried out calmly.

