This is how the offside is traced from the VAR room

04/19/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

There are several controversial plays that the Getafe – Real Madrid of this Sunday. On the one hand, the two possible penalties of Éder Militão to Enes Ünal Y Angel; and on the other, the goal disallowed at Real Madrid for offside by Mariano. An illegal position determined by the VAR and that, as it is an objective action according to the existing protocol in this technology, is determined directly from the VOR room of the Las Rozas Football City. There can never be a review from the field monitor.

Many are the doubts that have arisen from that moment on how the line that determines the Madridista’s illegal position was drawn. To the point of even questioning the offside technology used in Spanish football.

This technology depends on the company Hawk eye, the same that is used both in the competitions of the UEFA as in those of the FIFA. From the beginning of the season, it became the provider of this system in Spanish professional football after the RFEF decided not to renew the agreement with Mediapro, the company in charge of doing it in the first season of this technology in our country (2018-2019).

Doubts have arisen as to how that line is drawn to determine the offside position in an almost millimeter way. Well, in the event that a play ends in a goal, and there are suspicions of offside, it is the referee of the VOR Chamber who immediately warns the main referee by pressing a button, in addition to using the communicator that exists between both. In this case, it was the malagueño Munuera Montero who occupied this position yesterday, being Sánchez Martínez on the pitch.

It is from then on when the play is analyzed. To begin with, you will find the exact frame in which the passer hits the ball bound for your partner. The next is place the lines on the last defender. The system is calibrated in advance with respect to the camera’s point of view.

Then the line is thrown at the attacker, projecting, as in the case of the defender if necessary, his most advanced skillful part on the field of play. A procedure that must be done as immediately as possible under the responsibility of the VAR referee and in coordination with the Hawk Eye operator that is in the same room as the VOR of the Ciudad del Fútbol.

Once the lines have been drawn, the situation is analyzed, and the referee is notified whether or not there is an illegal position. The last step from the RFEF and this room is to send the signal to the television broadcast, so that the fans can see the same line that has been working from the Ciudad del Fútbol itself.

It is an automated system that the referees work insistently in the different courses organized from the CTA. In fact, it is one of the aspects that is most insisted on by the arbitration establishment.