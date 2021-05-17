This is how the odds are for the Europa League final

05/17/2021 at 2:33 PM CEST

Days go by, domestic competitions are over and the final of the Europa League. The Villarreal will face the Manchester United in which it will be the first final in its history and the possibility of lifting its first title. It will be on May 26 in Gda & nacute; sk when both teams fight for the coveted title.

The Villarreal he comes from doing a great competition, winning practically every game with enviable numbers. It is true that the fact of not having experience in a European final may weigh a bit, but if we talk about experts, no one embodies that better than the coach Unai emery. He already knows what it’s like to win three finals of Europa League with the Seville and he is a connoisseur of the tournament. That your team wins the grand final is paid to 4.5 euros for every euro wagered.

For his part, Manchester United he is always a candidate to win the competition. He already won the title in 2017 from the hand of Jose Mourinho, and wants to take it back after a great season. In League, only the intractable Manchester City from Pep Guardiola has been able to with the Mancuniano team, which seems to have returned to the best competitive level since their failure in the group stage of Champions. This season, in addition, you already know what it is to eliminate a Spanish team in the Europa League. That Manchester United takes the title is paid to 1.8 euros per euro wagered.

The tie between both teams is also a possibility. The nerves of a great final can take their toll and make the game not decided in the first ninety minutes. Therefore, if the match is tied, they will be paid 3.25 euros to anyone who bets one euro.