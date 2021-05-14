This is how the odds are for the Champions League final

05/14/2021

Act.

Fútbol Club Barcelona and Chelsea will play the most important game of the season. Next Sunday (at 9:00 p.m.) they will meet in the UWCL final after having risen as champions of the national competition. It will be the first time that either team has won the UWCL. And the first time in history for a club to have a male and female Champions in the list of winners.

Lluís Cortés’s team reaches this final after beating Paris Saint Germain in the semifinals. They have accumulated 26 consecutive victories in the league, with 128 goals in favor and only 5 against, and they have pending the final phase of the Copa de la Reina. It is the team’s second final, after falling two years ago in Budapest. The difference is that this time they are the favorites, their victory is paid at 1.75.

Chelsea have qualified for their first final after beating Bayern in the semi-finals. In addition, Emma Hayes is the first female coach since 2009. The blues already rose the previous weekend as the winners of the Barclays Women’s Super League, also with the FA Cup final pending. With Harder at the helm they look for their first UWCL. However, the triumph of the English has a share of 4.33. Not even the draw, at 3.40, comes close to the Barça victory.

This Sunday two styles of play will clash in Gothenburg. Barça represents the Barça DNA, always seeking dominance and control of the game. Meanwhile, the English are betting on verticality and counterattack. It remains to be seen what football prevails in this Champions League final.