If you are looking for experiences of the Battle Royale genre and free-to-play, surely you have already had your eye on Ninjala, a game that will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch. As it is a service model title, Ninjala will receive content periodically through seasons and today the developers in charge of it announced what they will consist of and how it will be possible to improve the characters.

Through a short video, GungHo Online Entertainment revealed that each season of the title will bring new content, such as weapons, levels and features, and that they plan to each last between 8 and 10 weeks; that is, approximately 2 months.

As you can imagine, Ninjala will have a Season Pass that in this title will be called Ninjala Pass, which will give many incentives that cannot be obtained in any other way throughout the season. The way to unlock them is to play and meet certain challenges, which will make you level up and try to reach the 100 available ranges per season.

Unfortunately, the developer did not disclose the tentative price for the Ninjala Pass. We will keep you informed.

You can customize the characters with many skills

Later in the video, the developers explained that Gum Bottles can be equipped, which will give the character special passive abilities. But for this you will need Ninja Medals and Shinobi Cards, which can be obtained by playing in online games. Even these abilities can be enhanced with Assist Codes. According to GungHo Online Entertainment, more gameplay features are planned to be added later to make the gaming experience more fun. We leave you with the video below.

We remind you that you will have the opportunity to test the Ninjala experience before its launch thanks to an upcoming public Beta.

Ninjala will debut on May 27 exclusively for Nintendo Switch and for free. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

