Discocoche is a new alternative that allows you to enjoy massive events such as concerts from the car to maintain the recommended social distance and avoid new COVID-19 infections.

In Europe, the stage of confinement de-escalation by the COVID-19, and many of the activities begin to regularize little by little. People can already go to some shops or public places always taking into account the health protection regulations.

However, some countries continue to avoid crowds, such as concerts or mass parties, except if they are carried out from the comfort of cars. As you are reading it, people can go to concerts with the only condition that it is being inside their cars.

An example of this are the more than 500 people who gathered last week at a nightclub in Schüttorf, in northern Germany, to enjoy an electronic music session throughout the night. All the attendees had to stay inside their cars and around 250 vehicles attended the event that were placed in front of the stage to maintain the safety distance and avoid social contact.

Club Index It was the disco in charge of carrying out the celebration, thus posing an intrinsic German way: to celebrate the party from the car. Local police verified that all vehicles were transporting two people maximum, scope stipulated by law, and monitored the development of the event that passed without major incidents.

It is certainly surprising to see hundreds of cars piled up in an enclosed space, and half a thousand people singing and dancing from their rooms. But the plan worked so well that the city of Hanover has several similar events scheduled, always around electronic music, over the next few weeks.

IndexFor its part, it plans to repeat the event on May 9, although this occasion will be aimed at families and the cost of access per vehicle will be € 24.

