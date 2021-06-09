this is how the next June 10th will look all over the world

Without a doubt, the most anticipated of the astronomical events that will take place this June is the solar eclipse of the day 10. It is not for less. Normally these types of phenomena are really spectacular, but this will be even more so, since Moon will not completely cover the disk of the Sun, making it appear that the king star is surrounded by a ring of Fire.

The bad thing is that this burning disc will be a VIP show, which can only be seen from Canada, Greenland, the Arctic and Russia. The good news is that much of the rest of the world will be able to see a partial solar eclipse. And the best thing is that, wherever you are from, you can see it online. This is all you need to know to see it, depending on where you live.

What is a solar eclipse?

Before we begin, it is worth remembering that it is a solar eclipse. Basically, this phenomenon occurs when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun they are aligned in such a way that the second hides the third, seen from our planet.

Can be partial, if not totally hidden or total when it does. There is also the annular solar eclipse, what happens when the moon is near its peak and its angular diameter is smaller than that of the Sun. This measurement refers to its apparent equatorial diameter. When this happens, it forms that characteristic ring of fire that can be seen on Thursday. But it only occurs in a very limited area, known as annularity band. Beyond that, it can be seen at other points on Earth, but as a partial eclipse.

Where can we see it from?

As we have already seen, the ring of Fire It will be seen from Canada, Greenland, the Arctic and part of Russia. Instead, the partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, almost all of Europe, the rest of Russia, Mongolia, and China.

To clarify doubts about where and when we can see it, the POT has produced an interactive map with all the necessary data. There, for example, we can see that in Spain will begin at 11:00 a.m. peninsular time, will peak at 11:38 and will end at 12:19. That yes, the darkening will be only 3.52%, so we won’t be able to see much either.

In Mexico and the rest of Latin America it will not even be seen minimally. For this reason, it is worth having the live broadcasts that are going to be made from other parts of the world. For example, the Royal Greenwich Observatory and the Virtual Telescope Project will emit the annular eclipse from 11:00, Spanish peninsular time, and 04:00, in Mexico City.

Watch out for the eyes

Before looking at a solar eclipse we must remember that, no matter how dark it is, the Sun is still there. Therefore, if we look directly on it, without protection, we can seriously damage our eyes.

To avoid this, certain measures must be taken. For example, if we are going to use telescopes or binoculars, it is important to place them filters suitable for aiming at the star king. If we want to do it with the naked eye, it will be necessary to wear glasses. But not just any sunglasses, they must be specific for this. To recognize them, it is important that they have the ISO 12312-2 seal So what are not scratched. In addition, in Europe they must have the CE stamp.

It may seem silly to buy glasses for an event that we will see few times in life. However, there are some very affordable and that comply with the regulations. Anyway, we do not pay for the product, but for health. And that, after all, is priceless.

