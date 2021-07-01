This is how the new VAT affects online purchases from stores like AliExpress

As announced by the Spanish Tax Agency, today July 1, 2021, the new European regulations that will affect your online purchases come into force. It is a transposition of European law that modifies the taxation of goods bought outside the EU. The same ones that until now were exempt when their declared value was less than 22 euros.

Approved on April 27, 2021, Royal Decree-Law 7/2021, comes to modify Law 37/1992 on VAT, in some important points that affect electronic purchases for goods outside the EU. In reality, what the Royal Decree does is to incorporate the VAT Law Directives 2017/2455 and 2019/1995 of the Council, modifying the VAT treatment of electronic commerce.

This means that, as of today (date of entry into force) and regardless of the value of the goods, if you live in Spain, either on the Peninsula or in the Balearic Islands, you will have to pay import VAT for all online purchases that do outside the EU (or in the Canary Islands, Ceuta or Melilla).

Goodbye to cheap purchases of less than 22 euros

The most important consequence is that from now on everything you buy on Aliexpress with origin China or outside the EU, it will be a little more expensive. The VAT exemption on the import of shipments with a value of up to 22 euros is definitively eliminated:

Elimination of the exemption on imports of low-value goods

currently applicable up to 22 euros of global value of the merchandise.

In such a way that imports of goods that do not go to the window

only must pay VAT on import.

Two modalities for VAT: same result

A figure that even had a reason for being and that many importers and buyers took advantage of to keep the price of purchases at bay. The new regulation also includes two procedures different that you will have to take into account from now on, depending on the price:

In any case, VAT payment is applied to purchases with a value less than or equal to € 150 originating outside the EU or the Canary Islands, Ceuta or Melilla. For these cases, the norm foresees two payment methods.

Payment of VAT to the Post Office when the merchandise arrives. Payment of VAT to the electronic platform at the time of purchase and that it is the one that declares the value of the purchase to the Treasury.

The result of both is the same: the final price you pay for what you buy online outside the EU will rise according to the type of product and the% VAT paid. The difference is that in one of the modalities you will have to be the one who pays the VAT. And in the other, the seller will include it in the invoice and it will be paid at the time of purchase.

How VAT will be paid for online purchases from today

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

In the first modality, that is, payment at reception, the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) authorizes Correos to process the dispatch and collection of VAT of this type of merchandise on your behalf at the time of delivery of the packages.

In this way, as of today and if this modality is used, you will receive at home the shipments of online purchases after payment of VAT and a postal dispatch fee (what Correos charges you for the management). The payment in any case, will be made at the time of collection. This means that from today you will pay: the value of the merchandise + VAT + postal surcharge.

In the second case, when you pay VAT at the time of purchase, the store where you buy (when it is outside the EU), will facilitate the payment of the tax in the purchase process. From there you can forget about it, since according to the law these companies will be responsible for sending your payment to the AEAT through the “IOSS Import One Stop Shop” (Import One Stop Shop, in English). A unified procedure across the EU.

For shipments with a value greater than € 150 euros, this new regulation will not imply any change., and everything you import will work as before, including customs clearance and declaration of value.

Also in Ezanime.net