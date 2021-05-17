This is how the new straps are in honor of the LGTBQ + movement

In a day of important announcements, Apple did not miss the opportunity to present the 2021 version of the Pride Edition straps for Apple Watch. In this case, the Cupertino company unveiled a design to “celebrate and support the diversity of the LGTBQ + movement.”

It is not the only novelty related to this launch. Apple has also introduced a new sphere accompanying the pattern of the straps to hold the device, and that will come with a future software update.

The new straps Pride Edition for him Apple watch they were announced in accordance with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The design of this new version incorporates a wider range of colors, based on the different flags that represent the LGTBQ + movement.

“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished business of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Apple Watch adds new straps to recognize the LGTBQ + movement

The new Pride Edition for Apple Watch corresponds to the braided Solo Loop which was unveiled in September 2020. The strap design was achieved by using recycled elastic thread interwoven with silicone threads.

Apple explained that the pattern incorporates the colors black and brown to symbolize the black and Latino communities, as well as those who died or are living with HIV / AIDS. They also incorporate the tones light blue, pink and white to represent transgender and non-binary individuals.

It is also worth noting that Nike has presented a special edition of its Sport Loop for Apple Watch. The strap features six colors of the rainbow and is made of reflective yarn. According to the announcement, the objective is to contribute to the visibility of those who train outdoors at night.

Regarding the new dial to celebrate the LGTBQ + movement, Apple has commented that it presents the same colors of the strap. By rotating the dial of the smartwatch, the threads move and animate infinitely when the wrist is lifted.

Pricing and availability

According to Apple, the new Apple Watch straps can already be purchased from its official store. Delivery to customers will take place from next Tuesday, May 25. The Pride Edition of the Braided Solo Loop will be sold at a price of 99 dollars or 99 euros. The Nike Sport Loop version will be released for 49 dollars or 49 euros.

