this is how the new Rayvolt Exxite electric bikes are

Since there are hybrid cars, why not also “hybrid bikes”? As you might think, it cannot be the same since the bicycles have never had a combustion engine (the motorcycles would have bothered), but that is what the series are called Rayvolt Exxite because they are valid as a street bike and a stationary bike, and also this second use is not only used to burn a few more kilocalories at home.

The Rayvolt Exxite integrate their own technology so that pedaling serves to recharge the battery, which they call Regen Fit. Rayvolt, a Spanish brand, has already surprised with the Rayvolt X One, with facial recognition, and now this new series is launching, highlighting this “hybrid” character.

Combining retro touches and eye-catching technologies

We speak of the Rayvolt X One when mentioning the Cafe Moto Go for its aesthetics (although in that case it was something of a tribute to the Cafe Racer movement. In this case it is about following the design lines of the house, very classic and retro, even reminiscent of the Harley-Davidson (the classic ones, not so much the electric one) in models like the Cruzer.

In this case, a style is also chosen with a retro air but intermingling it with the minimalist and more contemporary. In fact, the tubes do not draw any curvature, it is almost the minimum expression of a bicycle in terms of the (aluminum) frame and the handlebars.

The idea that seems to predominate is that they are practical, being folding bicycles and therefore more compact than a conventional one. The point is that Regen Fit technology, which is activated via the app with the Smart Trainer function, which activates the system sensors to that the battery is charged with the movement of the pedals.

In this way, while we use it as an exercise bike to do some exercise, as seen in the promotional video, for which you can also choose the intensity since is able to simulate slopes. What the brand has not said at the moment is the recharge rate with this system, but we do know that the battery can have three capacities and that it is located at the bottom of the saddle, on the seat post.

Thus, there is the option of a removable battery of 288 Wh (36V-8 Ah), 378 Wh (36 V-10.5 Ah) or 504 Wh (36 V-14 Ah). The autonomy will ultimately depend on the capacity we choose, being estimated for 504 Wh a range of up to 100 kilometers.

The engine that integrates is 250 watts and 35 Nm of torque. It has mechanical brakes (rear and front) and integrates an energy recovery system during deceleration and braking.

Rayvolt Exxite price and availability

The Rayvolt Exxite series starts with two sizes, XS and XXS, both of which are foldable. For now we know the dimensions of size XXS are 1.47 x 1.18 x 0.59 meters mounted (folded it is 0.82 x 0.68 x 0.37 meters), with a weight of 15 kilograms.

The XS part of the 1,599 euros and in the XXS of 1,499 euros. The bikes will be available in the colors black (shadow black), copper (original copper) or green (British green).