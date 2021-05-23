this is how the new mandatory assistant of the DGT works to respect speed limits

Speeding is a danger and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) wants to set a limit. From 2022 all new homologated cars must have the ISA system (‘Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance’), an assistant that will force you to respect speed limits.

We explain what ISA consists of, a system promoted by the DGT and the European Commission. Some vehicles already incorporate it and little by little it will become more and more common, to the point that from 2022 all new homologated vehicles must have it and from 2024 all new cars sold must incorporate it.

Signal recognition to limit speed

The Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant it is a system that will force you to respect speed limits. It is a signal recognition software connected to the four of controls. A system capable of “reading” the maximum speed of each section and adapt the maximum speed of the car to the limitations.

Through an interior camera, usually behind the rear-view mirror, the GPS and other sensors that the vehicle has, the system will be able to detect and interpret traffic signs and warn or inform the driver.

The system is an assistant, so it should be understood as a complement to the car to facilitate compliance with speed limits. Today some vehicles include warnings and features that allow keep your distance from the car in front or even brake automatically in the event of an imminent crash. Starting in 2022, all new vehicles must have an ISA assistant.

New vehicles homologated in Europe from 2022, and new ones sold from 2024, must have an intelligent #Speed ​​ISA assistant, which warns the driver when he exceeds the legal limits. .twitter.com / VduLFcPMoV – Dir. General Traffic (@DGTes) May 15, 2021

Three different levels for the ISA

The European Commission establishes three different levels for the ISA system; depending on the level of impact on driving.

Informational or advisory ISA: the driver receives a warning through an optical, haptic or audible signal to the driver. A small sound, a vibration in the steering wheel or an icon on the warning dashboard to detect that we are exceeding the speed limits.

Supporting or Warning ISA: at this level the system not only warns the driver, it also exerts an upward pressure on the accelerator pedal to “brake” the vehicle.

Intervening or mandatory ISA: this type of assistant prevents exceeding the speed limit, either by acting on the control unit or by requiring an action by the driver, such as stepping hard to overtake.

As explained by the DGT, ISA systems they can be switched off either by pressing a key or by pressing the accelerator harder. At the moment, vehicle manufacturers are not in favor of a mandatory speed limitation, but the implementation of this system opens the door for possible legislation to take advantage of the ISA system in the future to force compliance with speed limits.

Seeking to reduce the number of collisions by 20%

Currently, brands such as Citröen, Renault or Volvo already incorporate speed limiters, setting the maximum speed of their vehicles at 180 km / h regardless of the technical capacity of the different models.

In the last three years the accident rate has been decreasing in Spain, but the implementation of this ISA system will help even more to reduce the number of collisions and accidents. As Pere Navarro, general director of the DGT describes, the ISA system is “the great leap forward in recent years, the most important since the implementation of the airbag“.

According to data from the European Commission, the mandatory implementation of the ISA will help reduce the number of collisions by 20% and the number of road fatalities by 30%.

From 2022, in addition to the ISA, seven other systems will also be mandatory in new cars such as the black box, a rear camera with traffic detection, emergency braking, vehicle locking with breathalyzer, rear seat belt alert and alert. involuntary lane change. Many of these technologies have been available in vehicles for a long time, but will soon be mandatory.

In Engadget | The future of the connected car: 27 technologies that will transform the way we drive and use the car