Kia has unveiled the details of its new smart manual gearbox, officially named iMT, which is designed to increase fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.

Kia debuts a new smart manual gearbox which is officially named IM T. It is specifically designed to accompany ‘mild-hybrid’ engines. Count with one electronic clutch integrated into the hybrid system. The goal is to increase fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles that equip it. But how?

When the car coasters to stop, the IM T coordinates with the ‘mild-hybrid’ generator-starter, called MHSG, to turn off the engine before Start / Stop does. It also allows brief periods of engine shutdown when driving at speeds of up to 125 km / h. When the driver accelerates or depresses the clutch the engine turns back on. The savings in terms of CO2 emissions are estimated to be 3% under real driving conditions.

The operating steps of this smart manual shift are the following:

The driver shifts into gear when he begins to drive inertia, gently holding the car back. While the gear is in gear, the iMT sends an electronic signal to the gearbox and MHSG, which imperceptibly shuts off the engine and disengages it. With the engine off and disengaged, the car continues to run with less deceleration to maximize its kinetic energy. If the driver presses the accelerator to gain speed or if he depresses the clutch to change gear, the MHSG restarts the engine, either in gear or disengaging the selected gear. Electric power from the MHSG and 48V battery instantly drives the engine and transmission to their correct speed. If the car falls below a certain speed, the MHEV starts the engine and engages it, to prevent its speed from being at a level where it would work with difficulty.

All this does not prevent the Kia iMT It works like a conventional manual transmission, so the driver doesn’t even have to go through an adaptation period.

