This is how the new Juneteenth holiday impacts workers in the US

For the first time since 1983, the United States has a new federal holiday.

With congressional approval and subsequent ratification by President Joe Biden on Thursday, Juneteenth became the nation’s 12th holiday.

“This is a powerful day, a day of remembrance in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible repercussions of slavery that are felt today in this country,” Biden said as he signed the law.

WHAT DOES JUNETEENTH MEAN?

Juneteenth is the mixture of the words “June” (June) and “nineteenth” (nineteenth) in reference to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the black community of the area that they had won the Civil War and that slavery had been abolished.

FROM WHEN THE JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY COMES INTO FORCE

The legislation that was approved to make the celebration an official holiday does not indicate exactly whether the holiday is valid from 2021 or 2022, but the moment of its approval, just two days before June 19, seems to indicate that the federal holiday is valid from this year.

DAY OFF FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Because Juneteenth falls on a Saturday this year, most federal government employees will have Friday off, the Federal Office of Personnel Management reported Thursday through its Twitter account.

The law makes Juneteenth the twelfth federal holiday. Generally, federal employees have 10 paid holidays a year in addition to Presidential Inauguration Day.

WILL THE BANKS AND SUPERMARKETS BE CLOSED IN THE JUNETEENTH?

At the moment, the US Central Bank has not yet included Juneteenth on its list of holidays.

In 2020, after protests about racial injustice broke out over George Floyd’s death, many banking institutions closed during Juneteenth to show their respect for the history of this date.

Among them were Chase, US Bank, Capital One, PNC, and Fifth Third Bank. It is unknown if this year they will do the same.

The New York Stock Exchange closed on Memorial Day and will close for Independence Day (July 4), but it is unclear if the stock market will be open during the new holiday.