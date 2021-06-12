this is how the new global tax would affect Big Tech

For years there has been a debate about the need for a tax levied on the income generated by large technology in a specific territory… But that they escaped as their headquarters were in other countries. France has pushed its own tax in the last year, Spain has just launched its ‘Google Tax’, and Europe has been working on the issue for years.

The goal, to prevent Google, Apple, or Facebook (based in Ireland for international purposes, with a corporation tax of 12.5%, compared to 24% on average for the OECD, or 25% for Spain), Amazon in Luxembourg, with millionaire business volumes in other countries, they will slip away their taxation. The last best known case, that of Netflix, which barely paid 3,000 euros of tax in its first year with companies in Spain when passing its income through its Dutch subsidiary.

These attempts to stop this dynamic at the local level, however, could change forever. The G7 announced this week at its last meeting a principle of agreement for promote a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. In addition, a global surveillance would be imposed so that all large multinationals – not only technological ones – pay 20% tax on all their business lines that have generated more than 10% of profits, an amount that would later be distributed equally between to alleviate these differences.

From local Google fees to a global tax

The intention is for the moment just that, but it supposes “A paradigm shift”, according to Ezanime.net María Bertrán, Professor of Financial and Tax Law at Loyola University.

“Much remains to be seen how it would eventually settle, but the OECD has been promoting a global initiative for years to end this problem. The initial reading is simple. Before, companies and companies were localized, something that digitization has completely changed, and it is socially fair that they be paid equitably in those territories where they generate benefits ”.

The effects of these proposals have already been analyzed and, with a minimum rate of 15%, this would mean an additional 50,000 million euros a year in Europe. “The debate and the change that may mark the stop promoting national rates to move towards a global tax has also had a lot to do with the COVID crisis. Politicians and citizens have become aware that resources that we have needed this time must be paid for with taxes and, in a way, the prevailing message that taxes are bad by definition is being put aside ”, continues the expert.

Bertrán also emphasizes that the proposal has emerged now has to do with the change in the White House, where Joe Biden has given a swerve on the policy that Trump has maintained until now.

Goodbye to tax havens?

The doubts that remain in the air are many. The first, how to make countries that now benefited from more lax taxation like Ireland to attract companies go through the hoop. “In the end, what companies need is legal security. I do not think that for these companies it is an economic problem, and they may prefer to be clear about how to act than to be aware of regulatory changes, “he explains. The case of Facebook, which in January saw its Irish shield become unworkable in terms of data protection thanks to a change of direction by the European Union, may be a good example. “And it is possible that there are still some tax havens, but if you get out of the system, in the end everything has consequences. Nobody wants to have, for example, the United States as an enemy ”, he emphasizes.

Bertrán also puts on the table some precedent, such as the cessation of bank secrecy. “When I was studying at the university, they explained to us that nothing would change regarding this issue. That Switzerland for example would not allow it. Today sharing banking information is the order of the day. Times simply change ”.

The G7 proposal, which will be evaluated by the G20 and the OECD soon, does not promise to have an easy landing anyway. “Beyond political disputes or interests, harmonize Corporation Tax at a global level, without going into technicalities, it is not easy. There are countries that calculate it in one way and others in another, but an important first step has been taken, ”says the Loyola University professor.

Done the law done the snare? Amazon could avoid this tax

As little is known so far, all that can be said are mostly speculations. After a first day of negotiations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the G7 countries are still discussing which companies should be subject to a new taxation mechanism for large companies based partially on sales (20 % on profits).

However, in an analysis published in The Guardian, several analysts agreed that while Apple or Google should go through the hoop, Amazon could dodge it. Why? The giant created by Jeff Bezos constantly reinvests its profits, with a margin for the entire company of only 6.4% in its last fiscal year. Only Amazon Web Services generates more than 10% of profits that would be recorded.

“It is possible that companies charge this tax to consumers, as has already been announced that it will happen with the Tax on certain digital services in Spain. But I think that even at the level of political vision, trying to make these companies pay more can bring votes, and that is important for it to have momentum ”, says Bertrán.

The talks got a boost this spring when the United States positioned itself on both elements of the reform. Washington proposed expanding tax reform beyond the tech sector to include the world’s 100 largest companies. He also asked for a global minimum tax rate of at least the 15% that is now being talked about.

The big question: will it come to fruition?

However, while consensus on a minimum tax rate might be relatively easy to reach, things could be more complex when it comes to dividing tax revenues between countries based on where companies sell their goods and services.

Unlike a previous proposal debated in the OECD, which relied on more complex criteria, the new plan would only target companies with an annual revenue threshold above $ 20 billion.

We will have to be aware of how all this evolves. For now, the Government of Spain seems to maintain its own tax – this week its regulations were specified in the BOE – until the expected global solution emerges.

