This is how the new electricity bill affects your electric car

A new electricity bill will take effect on June 1, 2021, a new way of paying for the electricity that households and SMEs consume and that will directly affect the recharging of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. For this reason in Diariomotor we are going to analyze the ins and outs of this new electricity bill, in addition to how it will affect us both for domestic consumption and for recharging our plug-in vehicles, since everything we had so far will change, and in some cases it will change radically.

Recharging the electric car at home can be cheaper with the new 2.0TD electricity rate

The application of this new regulation of the electricity bill will enter into force on June 1, 2021, at which time all marketers will have to review their contracts to adapt to the new single rate denominated as 2.0TD. For this analysis we will focus on powers lower than 15 kW, which are the usual ones in homes and SMEs, and the aim is to give greater weight to energy consumption instead of the contracted power, also seeking to modify consumption habits to avoid energy consumption. times of greatest energy demand in Spain. A) Yes, the regulation will affect all consumers and not only those who are covered by the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), because in one way or another the changes will be applied to all contracts given the change that is introduced in consumption hours, tolls and charges.

For older people, we will have to include in the invoice the corresponding payment for meter rental, the electricity tax (5.11269%) and the VAT (21%) or IGIC as appropriate.

New pricing periods for electricity consumption

Those accustomed to rates with time discrimination It will be easier for them to understand the new 2.0TD rate, those who do not will have to get used to consuming electricity with 3 different billing periods. With the new rate, three periods of electricity consumption depending on the cost of energy: peak, flat and valley. Sorted from highest to lowest cost, these would be the hours established for each section together with the approximate prices before taxes:

– Consumption in peak period (P1) € 0.224 / kWh: from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday and non-national holidays)

– Consumption in flat period (P2) € 0.127 / kWh: from 08:00 to 10:00, from 14:00 to 18:00 and from 22:00 to 00:00 (Monday to Friday and non-national holidays)

– Consumption in valley period (P3) € 0.084 / kWh: from 00:00 to 08:00 hours (Monday to Friday) and 24 hours on Saturday, Sunday and national holidays

With these new schedules It is intended to divert domestic consumption to the hours of least energy demand, making the moments of greatest concentration of that demand more expensive, and lowering the cost of energy in periods of less demand such as nights and weekends. Taking this into account, with the new rate it is important to take into account the consumption of our home and everything we have connected to it, because If we recharge our electric car at night it will be cheap, but doing so during peak hours can significantly disperse the cost.

In the case of homes or companies that have, or intend to install energy self-consumption systems such as photovoltaic solar panels or backup systems, it will be important to adapt these systems to the new tariff. What’s more, taking into account the higher cost times of the 2.0TD rate, the use of backup batteries makes more sense, as this way we can avoid consuming electricity from the electric company at those times.

Double power in the same electricity contract

With the 2.0 TD rate it will be possible to have a double power term, which is a major change for owners of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. To date, if we want to recharge our plug-in vehicle at home, installing a Wallbox-type charger forced us to raise the fixed power term of our electricity bill. Therefore, recharging at home raised the price of the bill because of that higher power term. As a general rule, Wallboxes require powers of between 3.6 and 11 kW, which led consumers to pay for higher power 24 hours a day, when the actual use of that power occurred in very specific periods of the day and for reduced times.

The arrival of this new tafifa 2.0TD will allow us to have two power terms on our bill, thus making it possible for the consumer to have a certain power during the day (more expensive) and a higher power at night (cheaper), which will be what the installation needs to cope with the recharging of an electric vehicle. Those who wish to maintain a constant power throughout the day will be able to do so as well if requested. The specific schedules for the new term of double power will be (prices approx. Before taxes):

– Power in peak period (P1-2) € 31,949 / kW year: from 08:00 to 00:00 hours (Monday to Friday and non-national holidays)

– Power in valley period (P3) € 2.701 / kW year: from 00:00 to 08:00 hours (Monday to Friday) and 24 hours on Saturday, Sunday and national holidays

Benefits of the new electricity bill

The main benefit of the new 2.0TD rate For those users who recharge their electric vehicle at home, it is the fact of being able have double pricing for maximum power. The only fixed term of current power increased the cost of recharging at home in our vehicle, forcing us to contract a high power that we only use at times of recharging. With this modification, this will change.

It is also positive that the off-peak schedule is maintained, a period that will continue to be the most appropriate to recharge our electric vehicle.

Disadvantages of the new electricity bill

The hourly discrimination that we used to know disappears, and with it also the possibilities of adapting this hourly discrimination to our own needs, something that some electricity companies allowed. Also the valley period is limited, which implies a smaller margin to take advantage of those hours of lower cost of energy.

This will imply that the user will have to manage the charging times of his electric vehicle very well, since recharging in peak periods can be significantly more expensive than in flat periods and valleys. Thus, programmers at charging points and / or vehicles make more sense than ever with the arrival of this new electricity rate.