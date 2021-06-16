This is how the new DGT campaign affects you: a week with more controls to prosecute alcohol and other drugs

The DGT announces these days a new surveillance campaign, in which they will be established more controls to chase alcohol and other drugs behind the wheel, at any time of the day and on any road. Throughout the year, the General Directorate of Traffic carries out a series of campaigns aimed at prosecuting certain offenses (speed, seat belt and child restraint systems, mobile phone use, ITV …) and to monitor certain groups (freight transport, school transport, motorcyclists). These campaigns are carried out under the collaboration of different police forces, to cover all the roads of the country, in urban and interurban roads, and that the control campaign is effective, in its objective of dissuading offenders, and in its objective to sanction those who breach the rule.

The new control campaign of the General Directorate of Traffic will be carried out between June 16 and 22, both inclusive. Traffic recalls that the Civil Guard, the regional police, and the local police participate in this campaign. Therefore, these days we can find random alcohol tests on any road, both on the road and on urban roads.

Traffic also advises that the controls will be installed randomly, at any time of the day. A reminder that refutes the myth that alcohol and other drug controls are usually always installed in areas and times related to nightlife.

The DGT carries out every year several special campaigns to control alcohol and other drugs, the most common being those held on very specific dates, such as summer holidays, Christmas festivities, and the days when good part of the company and friends Christmas dinners.

In 2020, The DGT warned of the rebound that had occurred in driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. Statistics like these can always be altered by artifacts, especially in such a troubled time as we are living. But it is still worrying that the positivity rate of 35% in 2019 in alcohol and other drugs controls, in 2020 it will go to 50%. And that, in the tests carried out after an accident, that rate will go from 19% in 2019 to 23% in 2020.

Y It is still worrying that many drivers still get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

The DGT identified an increase in positivity in tests for alcohol and other drugs in 2020, with respect to the controls carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic

The maximum rates of alcohol allowed

The DGT sets maximum alcohol rates, some limits in blood and expired air, which we show you in the following table. However, all road safety campaigns, in Spain and around the world, encourage drivers not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if they have ingested any alcoholic beverage:

Drivers Limit in blood Limit in exhaled air General0.5 g / liter0.25 mg / liter Professionals0.3 g / liter0.15 mg / liter Novel0.3 g / liter0.15 mg / liter

Regarding other drugs, the DGT has not established thresholds for consumption and presence in blood and expired air. The controls carried out in Spain identify the presence of other drugs, and the positivity in one of them results in the driver being sanctioned.

DGT fines for alcohol and other drugs

The penalties established by the DGT for consuming alcohol and other drugs are articulated in the following table.

Alcohol rate Penalty More than 0.25 mg / liter and up to 0.5 mg / liter 500 euros and 4 points More than 0.5 mg / liter € 1,000 and 6 points Re-offenders € 1,000 and 4 or 6 points (depending on the alcohol rate)

The presence of drugs in the DGT controls supposes 1,000 euros of sanction and withdrawal of 6 points from the card.

It is also important to remember the following cases, in which a positive for alcohol and other drugs, or a refusal to submit to the tests, become a crime and carry prison sentences:

Rates above 0.6 mg / liter in blood and 1.2 g / liter in air: Prison from 1 to 6 months, or a fine of 6 to 12 months, or work for the benefit of the community from 30 to 90 days. Deprivation of the right to drive from one to four years.Driving in the presence of other drugs: Prison from 1 to 6 months, or a fine of 6 to 12 months, or work for the benefit of the community from 30 to 90 days. Deprivation of the right to drive from one to four years.Refusal to submit to tests: Imprisonment for six months to one year and deprivation of the right to drive for one to four years.