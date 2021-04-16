This is how the new Champions will be. New format and more teams

The UEFA Competitions Committee will meet this Friday to discuss and approve the new format of the Champions League, in which there will be more teams and there will be the possibility that new teams can access the most important competition at the European club level.

This new format would see the light for the first time for the triennium 2024-2027 and the decision must be ratified this Tuesday. The format is expected to be a virtual free-for-all that will result in an overall ranking of 36 teams instead of the 32 currently participating.

100 games per season

The finalist of the competition will end up playing a total of 17 matches instead of the 13 matches which would be with the current format.

At the beginning they would be matches with Swiss rounds to later qualify for the round of 16 that will be played in a double game. In this way, the tournament will increase its number of matches to 100, combining the league and knockout rounds format in the same tournament.

More egalitarian tournament where the little ones can fight

With this new idea, it is intended to extend a hand to small teams, who will be able to access and compete for the title since all federations will be at the beginning of the Champions route.

New format

The new format will establish that each team will play 10 games, of which 5 will be at home and 5 away., against all kinds of rivals without measuring the quality of the team or its location.

However, there could be some controversy since not all teams will be measured against each other, which would open the possibility of debate between the quality of some teams against others that end in the distribution of the groups.

Group distribution

As is done now, the teams will be divided into four pots according to the position they occupy in their local league and their performance in the past Champions League.

The change is that, instead of fighting for the classification in a group of four teams, Teams will be ranked from 1 to 36, ranking up and down as they accumulate points during the first 10 rounds.

Distribution of parties determined by the coefficient

Because not all teams will be able to face each other, the best teams (determined by the coefficient) will face two other teams of their level, three of the next, three more from the penultimate and two of the teams in the weakest role.

Knockout round

Once the teams play their 10 matches, the eight teams with the most points will advance directly to the last 16, While those who are located between ninth and sixteenth place will play a tie with those classified from 17 to 24.