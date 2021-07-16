This is how the new battery optimization of the Google Pixel works

Google implements an option to help us take care of the battery in its Pixel mobiles, which will charge it automatically under certain conditions only up to 80%.

By now all of you will have swallowed countless articles on caring for the battery of your devices, each one more contradictory and sometimes even difficult to understand.

In any case, there is one aspect that most manufacturers agree on, and that is that to degrade as little as possible any lithium battery we have to move away from the limits, avoiding to discharge it to the maximum if we are not going to calibrate it and always recharging it below 100% when we do not need the maximum possible autonomy. And we don’t say it, well this is something we have even seen in electric cars, whose useful capacities are always below limits to avoid degradation.

In smartphones there are some manufacturers that have done better than others in this regard, with Sony and its Stamina perhaps as a reference in the industry, offering for a long time a battery care option that allows users to stop charging at 80% to preserve its useful life.

And now, thanks to the colleagues of xda-developers, we know that the next mobiles that will implement something similar will be the Pixel made by Google, which have quietly received this option in at least some models, starting with the Pixel 3 and also operating completely autonomously so that users do not have to move a single finger while our smartphone takes care of its own energy accumulator.

Google has transparently implemented an important functionality that will take care of the battery in its Pixel mobiles without user intervention, charging it only up to 80% in certain conditions to avoid its degradation.

As we have learned, the battery care option developed by Google acts in a transparent way, activating when one of the following conditions is met without the need for the user to intervene:

Continuous charging in high consumption conditions, such as when gaming with the smartphone Continuous charging for four days or more.

As you will see, it is about two of the moments where a battery degrades the most, which is when charging it during intensive use due to the heat that is generated, or by keeping it continuously at 100% and connected to the current, causing the smartphone to activate and deactivate the charge continuously as it drops by 1 or 2 per hundred.

In these two tessitura the Google Pixel will automatically limit the load to 80% and will continue to keep the battery at that capacity, showing a notification that will warn that it is “optimizing battery health” in both the Always-On screen and in the Battery section of the phone settings.

Unfortunately, no selectors have appeared in the settings for activate or deactivate this function manually, so if you have your Google Pixel plugged in for four days, you must remember that you will have an 80% charge when you disconnect it, and not the 100% expected.

Notably, Google had also announced an adaptive charging function that modified the power according to the needs, usually handling the alarm information to charge the mobile to the maximum just before waking up, also in order to preserve battery life. This adaptive load is not available for all Pixels but only from Pixel 4, yes.

