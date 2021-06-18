this is how the new bank scam works

Cyber ​​scams are the order of the day and Phishing attacks have become one of the most common fraud methods on the net. Recently, the Internet Security Office (OSI) has warned about new email and SMS campaigns that supplant the identity of banks such as CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA.

According to the OSI, scammers use social engineering to make users believe that they are in a dire situation and invite them to immediately enter a posted link. What they do not know is that they are entering a page that looks authentic, but is actually false and seeks to steal users’ access credentials.

This type of modus operandi is an old acquaintance. Cybercriminals, who today focus on CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA, have been using this deception method for years with different banking entities. In addition, with the passage of time they have improved their techniques, so it is essential to exercise caution.

How are CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA clients deceived?

The customer receives a fraudulent email or SMS, which simulates having been sent by CaixaBank, Santander or BBVA. To intimidate users, the body of the message says, for example, that To avoid the suspension of the account, certain information must be confirmed or that an update of the ‘online’ banking platform is necessary..

If the client wants to “solve the problem” he must enter an attached link. When accessing this request, you are redirected to a landing page that has the logos and colors of the bank in question and invites you to enter the access credentials. Once this is done, you are redirected to another page that requests more sensitive data such as personal information and credit card numbers.

In order that the client does not suspect, at the end of the process he is redirected to the authentic page of the bank, it may be CaixaBank, Santander or BBVA or others. The truth is that, at this point, all the personal information provided will be in the hands of cybercriminals.

How to prevent bank fraud?

The OSI indicates on its website that, in case of “falling into the trap”, it is necessary to change the passwords of the affected services. In addition, it recommends that you go immediately to the bank (CaixaBank, Santander, BBVA or others) to report the situation and that the necessary measures be taken with the cards and other products. Also, it provides the following guide:

Do not open emails from unknown users or those who have not requested, delete them directly. Do not reply to these emails under any circumstances. Be careful when following links and downloading email attachments, even if they are from known contacts. Cybercriminals rely on social engineering strategies to make you fall for it Check the URL of the website. If there is no certificate, or if it does not correspond to the site we access, do not provide any type of personal information: username, password, bank details, etc.

