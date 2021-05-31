this is how the new augmented reality glasses from Vodafone are and work

Vodafone has just announced the launch of a peculiar device: augmented reality glasses called Nreal Light. These have been developed in collaboration with Virtual Voyages and Optiva Media and, according to the operator, are the “first commercial use case of 5G with an augmented reality device”. The idea? Create a series of virtual desktops around us to have more information at a glance.

For this, it will be necessary to install the app Vodafone 5G Reality AR, which has a series of application widgets that the user can have on the screen to create their own panels. The product looks interesting, although the antecedents of this type of consumer devices, such as Google Glass, are not very promising. It can be bought free or together with a smartphone that, in principle, should have the necessary power to give life to the glasses.

More screens at a glance

And it is that the Nreal Light They drink from the power of the mobile to show the information. What’s more, from Vodafone they ensure that they are compatible with any Android smartphone with Android 11 or higher that have a USB C 3.1 connection, since the glasses must be connected to the mobile by cable. The list of compatible terminals is this and, as we can see, They are high-end mobiles.

The glasses, in appearance, do not differ too much from conventional glasses, although it is true that they are somewhat larger and thicker. These have two space cameras, two microphones, two speakers and the USB connection. They are designed to watch videos, surf the web or have social networks open while we watch a movie or do anything. The glasses have six degrees of freedom of movement, plane detection and image tracking.

From what we can see in the demonstration video, the glasses allow us to create a series of virtual desktops with apps, informational widgets and multiple screens. In this way, we can use the computer and have widgets with the weather at the top, the calendar and the agenda at the top, Twitter and Instagram on the right, and an animation of an aquarium on the left. Or at least that is what Vodafone shows us, we will have to see what these glasses offer in real environments.

To use them you have to download Vodafone 5G Reality Ar and open it through Nebula, the Nreal Light app. Although Vodafone advertises them as a commercial use case of 5G “since speeds of up to 1Gbps and latencies lower than 10ms make the experience fluid and comfortable for the user”, the truth is that it is not necessary to have access to it. network to use them.

Versions and price of the Nreal Light

The Nreal light They can be shared from June 1 on the Vodafone website, as well as at the operator’s physical and digital points of sale. They can be associated with any Vodafone rate and can be purchased free or with a compatible smartphone. The prices are as follows:

Free: 16 euros per month for 36 months (that is, they cost 576 euros).

Next to a smartphone. Vodafone gives the example of the OPPO Find X3 Pro + Nreal Light for 42.5 euros for 36 months.

