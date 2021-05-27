This is how the new Anti-Fraud Law can affect you

Although there are no official data in Spain, some organizations suggest that tax fraud in Spain exceeds 20,000 million euros. Some studies also estimate that over the last twenty years it has remained at figures above 20% of GDP.

Tax fraud is still an unsolved problem that has important consequences on the quality of the welfare state. It is a dynamic trick that reduces State resources and whose effects are particularly noticeable in situations such as the current one, where the pandemic has forced the use of public resources in an extraordinary way to protect and reinforce certain activities. For this reason, although with delay, the Congress of Deputies has approved the new law against tax fraud.

Also of interest:

The law reduces cash payments for entrepreneurs and freelancers from 2,500 to 1,000 euros in order to combat the underground economy. Photo: Getty Creative.

This week, after a long delay of 7 months in its parliamentary processing, the Congress of Deputies has given the green light to the Law on Measures to Prevent and Fight Tax Fraud.

Payments in cash

One of the measures that can affect our day to day the most is the restriction of cash payments. The new law has lowered the limit in order to combat the black economy. In fact, irregular economic activities represent a great cost to the public coffers. The Government has not ruled out reducing this limit even further in the future to facilitate the gradual elimination of cash payments in our country.

For the moment, the rule reduces cash payments for entrepreneurs and the self-employed from 2,500 to 1,000 euros, while keeping the ceiling for individuals at 2,500 euros.

Hide income

The Law also incorporates measures to combat tax fraud linked to new technologies and prohibits, for the first time, so-called dual-use software. Some companies use this dual-use software fraudulently to hide a second parallel ledger and, therefore, report less income and pay less taxes. The rule requires that the computer systems used in business accounting must have a certification from the Ministry of Finance.

Read more

Cryptocurrencies

New times mark the agenda and it was necessary to include cryptocurrencies in this new law, taking into account their proliferation. To reinforce control, taxpayers who have virtual currencies must report their accounts and balances, both in Spain and abroad.

Encourage voluntary compliance

The law seeks to promote voluntary compliance with tax obligations by moderating penalties. Thus, for taxpayers who submit their income tax, VAT or corporation tax returns after the deadline, provided that they have not received a request from the Tax Agency, the surcharge will be reduced, which goes from 5% to 1%.

Amendment process in Congress

During the processing of the Bill in the Congress of Deputies, some amendments have been included in the text that is now being sent to the Senate. Thus, in the first place, the Socimi (listed real estate investment companies) will pay 15% tax on their undistributed profits.

In addition, with regard to Sicav (variable capital investment companies), their control is reinforced through a minimum investment requirement of 2,500 euros, or 12,500 euros in the case of a company by compartments, for partners who At least they will have to be one hundred.

More freedom to the Treasury

The new anti-fraud law offers new powers to tax inspectors. The judicial authorizations that must be requested before registering the domicile of a taxpayer will be expedited, although always maintaining the judicial guarantees.

The trend in investigating tax crimes is down, with 85% fewer open procedures in the last 10 years. If we want a fairer society, it seems logical to invest in hiring Treasury technicians and reverse the situation.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News