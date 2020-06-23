During the afternoon of yesterday, half Americans announced the arrival of Krispy Kreme at Walmart in that market, a fact that would open new opportunities for both sign involved in this agreement.

From now on, some of the brand’s products will be sold in the Walmart aisles under the name of Krispy Kreme Donut Bites and Krispy Kreme Donut Mini Crullers, which will arrive at the online retail store next July.

« For over 80 years, fans across the United States have asked us to bring the great flavor of Krispy Kreme to their neighborhood, » said David Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme in a statement. « Now, with the help of our partners at Walmart, we can do exactly that. »

It is important to mention that this is the first agreement that the grocery brand accepts to market its products outside its own points of sale.

Krispy Kreme to Oxxo?

After this movement became known, everything seems to indicate that the popular brand of donuts has wanted to make a similar one for the Mexican market by taking its products to one of the largest convenience store chains in the country: Oxxo.

At least this has been revealed by hundreds of users from social networks, which have indicated that from now on the Krispy Kreme boxes are sold in the establishments of the brand owned by Femsa.

The news causes a special shock among the users of these social interaction platforms, who expressed their encouragement for the arrival of this brand in the portfolio of products available at Oxxo.

In this way, the label « Krispy Kreme » was ranked as one of the first trends on Twitter between the night of this Monday and the early hours of this Tuesday.

According to the figures provided by Twitter, at the close of this note the label was already among the top 10 most popular topics in the country with a total of 5 thousand 575 related messages.

Krispy Kreme Mexico arrives for sale at Oxxo They will be on sale from today June 22 in 17 stores and have presentations of 3, 6 and 12 donuts, original and assorted. Who did you make your day happier with this news? pic.twitter.com/S2Tr2y4b8S – PipolMéxico (@PipolMexico) June 23, 2020

We are dying of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc. and they are excited by the news that Krispy Kreme is going to sell at the Oxxo. My magical Mexico. pic.twitter.com/U0I2SYgkb1 – Save (@jumoleto) June 23, 2020

LEVEL HAPPINESS! 🥰🍩 They are selling Krispy Kreme in several Oxxos in Mexico pic.twitter.com/s8frX7amYK – Neutron (@MXNeutron) June 22, 2020

The challenge to gain reach

With this new partnership although the brand would be gained in brand reach and presence, it is possible that it will lose in terms of experience.

The big challenge will be transporting the flavor and product experience to a box that could spend several days on the shelf.

Again, it is interesting to go back to what happened with Starbucks last year when it decided to create an alliance with Nestlé to bring its products to the shelves of supermarkets.

Although perhaps unconsciously, the Starbucks frequent customer doesn’t pay for a cup of coffee; the price of each drink and bun is accepted and paid for the experience offered by the establishment itself and everything that is combined there. People buy the « Starbucks experience », not just a coffee signed by the brand.

The cafeteria brand has stood out for being a specialist in the design of experiences, which has been immediately reflected in its business numbers.

However, with the arrival of the capsules and other products that have promised to bring Starbucks flavors to the home since last year, much was said about the possible effects that the brand could face in its processes of bringing the customer to pay for an experience.

