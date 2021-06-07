This is how the musical numbers of the film were made

The choreographer John O’Connell has told EW some secrets of the musical numbers of ‘Moulin Rouge’, which turns 20. Nicole Kidman celebrates the anniversary of ‘Moulin Rouge’ on Instagram.

20 years ago, ‘Moulin Rouge’ stole our hearts. The secret of its success can be found in many of its elements: the presence of its protagonists Nicole Kidman Y Ewan McGregor, the eccentric and bombastic style of the director Baz Luhrmann, the soundtrack composed mostly of versions of greatest hits by Elton John, Madonna or What in, a setting of the Paris of the early twentieth century with a very romantic air … and, also (or especially), the choreographies and musical numbers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Australian choreographer John O’Connell remember how he got enrolled in one of the most beloved musicals of all time. He remembers the day he went to dinner at the director’s house (with whom he had already worked on his two previous films, ‘Love is in the air’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet’) back in 1997 or 1998, together with the screenwriter Craig pearce and the costume designer (and wife of Luhrmann) Catherine Martin, and how there the idea of ​​an ambitious film was raised, a musical that would immerse itself in the ‘can-can’ of the most famous Parisian cabaret of all time. And so ‘Moulin Rouge’ was born, where O’Connell had a fundamental role making each musical number unforgettable. “The best thing about Baz is that I never heard him say: ‘That’s too much’. Often, the producer comes and says that, but never Baz. It is very liberating. If you want to use your imagination, he will support you,” explains the choreographer .

Ten different styles of dance

Knowing that he had so much wide sleeve in production, O’Connell let his creativity run wild, drawing inspiration from classic films. “Fox gave me access to all his old and rare movies that are very hard to come by. It was crazy, even before Busby Berkeley. I remember seeing a movie with Ann Sothern and Laurie Chevallier. They did this crazy number in a boater hat, a straw hat, which later became a hundred straw hats, and then the biggest straw hat you’ve ever seen with a hundred people dancing in it. It really was like, ‘What drugs were these people taking?’ But Baz loved that“says O’Connell, who as a result ended up bringing ten different styles of dance to ‘Moulin Rouge’, from Bollywood to tango to vaudeville.

Nicole Kidman’s talent

O’Connell confesses in the interview impressed by the presence and talent of the film’s protagonist: Nicole Kidman. In fact, he says, it was the bravery of the actress that allowed her to descend into her first scene of the film via a trapeze. “She’s crazy, in a good way, and you can see it in her career,” says O’Connell. “She doesn’t play it safe. She jumps and takes a chance. That trapeze was incredibly high and she just went up twice and said, ‘Yes, I’m fine,'” continues the choreographer, recalling how the actress insisted on doing a lot of complicated moves by herself instead of bringing in a stuntman or body double. Your partner, Ewan McGregor, although with less dance show, also knew how to shine in the film. And not only that: his chemistry with Kidman in front of and behind the cameras was undeniable. So much so that O’Connell recalls having to scold them: “I often had to ask them if they wanted to end their laugh party, or if not, if they wouldn’t mind leaving the room. But it was great for the script that they had chemistry.” .

The epic of Roxanne’s tango

From ‘Moulin Rouge’ we remember many musical numbers, from that Satine presentation with ‘Sparkling Diamonds’ to the declaration of love with’ Your Song ‘, passing through the great’ Elephant Love Medley ‘and also the emotional ending to the rhythm of’ Come what may ‘, but it is likely that there is almost unanimity among the fans when consider ‘El tango de Roxanne’ as the most spectacular number of the film. The Police song became one of the most iconic moments. And O’Connell’s tango choreography was a key element in achieving it. “The feeling in the room was just dynamite,” O’Connell recalls of the scene, which took 10 days to shoot. “Many of the makeup artists said, ‘We have to go out. We can’t see it ’cause they were all crying. They were so overwhelmed by the scene. There was something special. Sometimes you can do the right steps, you can have the right wardrobe … It’s like baking a cake, but the cake sometimes doesn’t cook. But with tango, you cook, “adds the choreographer, who tells a very funny anecdote that happened at the 2002 Oscars ceremony, where the film was nominated for eight awards:” We were going to the Governors Ball and who’s behind me : Sting. [Le dije que coreografié su canción en la película] And he said, ‘Oh, did you? Come here, ‘and he gave me a big hug and I walked into the ceremony with his arm around my shoulder like we were best friends. “

The dedication of the dancers

Two months of rehearsal with the corps of dancers did not assure anyone that everything would go smoothly once the filming began. And is that Baz Luhrmann always had some change to apply to the scene, constantly changing O’Connell’s choreographies. “Of course you would go up on set and Baz would say, ‘Actually, I think we should do it coming down the stairs. I want that red dress in the front, this thing there, blah blah blah.’ So the dancers constantly had new ones. partners, new music, new choreography, and they have to do it going down the stairs, and they have 20 minutes before shooting. You really need special people to make a movie on that scale. “

