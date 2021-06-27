This is how the MotoGP World Cup qualifications remain before going to the break

06/27/2021

Adrià Leon

After the ninth World Cup event held at the Cathedral of Motorcycling, the summer break arrives. The MotoGP World Championship is going vacation for six weeks, until the weekend of August 7 and 8, where it will be the Red bull ring Austrian which will host the tenth Grand Prix of the season – and also the eleventh-.

Until the second round Austria will lead for sure Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), who remains at the top of the points table with more than one race ahead of his compatriot Johann zarco (Pramac Racing Ducati). Very strong and regular ‘El Diablo’ so far, which is postulated as main favorite to the MotoGP title. The third position is occupied by ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia a little further (Ducati Lenovo Team). Fourth already is Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), who after the podium of Assen surpasses Jack Miller, fifth (Ducati Lenovo Team).

The rest of Spaniards in the queen category are Maverick Viñales (6th), Aleix Espargaró (8th), Marc Márquez (10th), Pol Espargaro (12th), Alex Rins (14th), Alex Marquez (15th), Jorge Martin (18th) e Iker Lecuona (20th).

POINTS TABLE (MotoGP)

1) MotoGP: Fabio QUARTARARO, 156 points; two) Johann ZARCO, 122; 3) Francesco BAGNAIA, 109; 4) Joan Look, 101; 5) Jack MILLER, 100; 6) Maverick VIÑALES, 95; 7) Michael OLIVEIRA, 85; 8) Aleix ESPARGARÓ, 61; 9) Brad BINDER, 60; 10) Marc MARQUEZ, fifty.

POINTS TABLE (Moto2)

In Moto2, the two riders of the Red Bull KTM Garlic they are nominated as favorites for the second part of the championship. Remy gardner has achieved eight podiums and a fourth place in nine races and Raul Fernandez he stays 31 points behind his partner. It will be necessary to see if persecutors like Bezzecchi, Lowes or even Augusto Fernandez they can neutralize Aki Ajo’s men.

1) Remy GARDNER, 184 points; two) Raul FERNÁNDEZ, 153; 3) Frame BEZZECCHI, 128; 4) Sam LOWES, 99; 5) Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO, 73; 6) Marcel SCHROTTER, 66; 7) Aron CANET, 55; 8) August FERNÁNDEZ, 61; 9) Xavier VIERGE, fifty; 10) Joe ROBERTS, fifty.

POINTS TABLE (Moto3)

In Moto3, Pedro Acosta it continues with pristine regularity. With an eighth place as the worst result in a category where it is very difficult to finish races, the rookie he remains the main candidate to win the crown. Sergio Garcia Dols, Dennis Foggia or Roman Fenati -the other driver who has scored in the nine races-, they will try to prevent it.

1) Peter ACOSTA, 158 points; two) Sergio GARCÍA DOLS 110; 3) Dennis FOGGIA, 86; 4) Roman FENATI, 80; 5) Jaume MASIÀ, 72; 6) Darryn BINDER, 69; 7) Niccolo ANTONELLI, 67; 8) Gabriel RODRIGO, 59; 9) Jeremy BEDROOM, 58; 10) Andrea MIGNO, 58.