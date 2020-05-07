Notimex.- With the purpose of sensitizing users about the compulsory use of mouth masks when traveling on the Metro as a Covid-19 prevention measure, this means of transportation today launched the campaign “Don’t let the clown load you”.

According to the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), eight clowns will distribute mouth masks and antibacterial gel at the busiest stations, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., from today until the end of the month.

The participants are “Fresita”, “Skatiny”, “Sindy”, “Piñita”, “Sonrisitas”, “Pispirín”, “Bodoquito” and “Zapatón”, who will be working at the Pantitlán stations, lines 1, 5 and 9 ; Pino Suárez, lines 1 and 2; San Lázaro, line 1; Green Indians, line 3; and Cuatro Caminos, line 2.

The managers of the mission “Do not be charged by the clown” are 8 little clowns who will be exhorting users to wear face masks, as well as inviting them to use antibacterial gel when entering and leaving the Metro. pic.twitter.com/As64etiEW2 – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 7, 2020

With the aim of sensitizing users about the mandatory use of the mask, the campaign “Don’t let the clown load you” begins. pic.twitter.com/0SGjH6kj5a – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 7, 2020

“At these points, where urban comedy artists will be exhorting users to wear face masks and those who do not wear one will be given one. Likewise, they will invite users to use antibacterial gel and leave the Metro network, ”reported the STC Metro.

The intention is also to support the economy of the clowns who will participate in the campaign, he added.

In addition, users were asked to use the alcohol-based antibacterial gel, cover themselves on the inner corner of the arm when sneezing or coughing, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes after holding metal structures like handrails, as well as washing hands with soap and water after traveling in the Metro.

Meanwhile, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that she will request information from the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, about this implemented campaign.

