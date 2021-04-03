This is how the ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ bomb was conceived: “I had wanted to talk about this for many years”

The following happened about two years ago. It was spring 2019 and Carlos Cuevas was reading the scripts for the first season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’, the spin-off of the international phenomenon ‘Merlí’ that emerged from Catalan television TV3. A fiction produced by Movistar + that he himself was going to star in, retaking his role as Pol Rubio (or, as he is known in the rest of Spain and part of Latin America, “el Pol Rubio”, said with a Catalan accent). Cuevas was doing the first reading on his own and came across an unexpected twist: “It was the first version of the first chapter and I saw something strange. And since I know Héctor’s way of writing very well, I said to him:« What is this? ? »”. He refers to Héctor Lozano, the creator and scriptwriter of both series, who replied: “Nothing.” “Excuse me? What’s up with this?” Cuevas insisted. “It doesn’t happen naaaaada,” Lozano replied. “Does Pol have AIDS?” The actor ended up asking. “Why do you say AIDS? He does not have AIDS, you have no fucking idea,” settled the screenwriter.

This Friday, April 2, the second (and last) season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ was released, and finally both Pol and the audience found out: the young Philosophy student has HIV. He was infected, in fact, quite a long time ago, when he had sex with Efra (Nao Albet), his colleague from the supermarket where he worked in the last season of the original series.

Carlos Cuevas’ reaction when he found out by reading the script is very representative of a large part of society: the majority are not informed about the status of HIV in 2021. “I was completely illiterate,” admits the actor in his visit to our Slut Session podcast. “And the more I know, the more it surprises me. I like to read, I am politically informed, I am up to date with the radio, television, I have studied … and I had no fucking idea.”

A pending subject

That is why Héctor Lozano had wanted to address this issue in fiction for years. ‘Merlí’, as a good high school series, was characterized by shedding light on complex real-world issues such as class differences, sexual diversity or feminism. In the more adult continuation, the scriptwriter has continued to brush strokes on problems so typical of contemporary Barcelona such as tourist apartments and the exorbitant rental price (extrapolated to other large cities in the country). But HIV wanted to bring it to the fore.

“I had wanted to talk about this issue for many years,” explains Lozano. “I had it in mind with ‘Merlí’, but I always ended up discarding it. When the idea for the spin-off came up, I pitched the first season to Movistar + including this headline for the second. I thought it was the perfect moment because I always wanted to do it with the protagonist of a series, not with a secondary character and sideways … “.

“El Pol Rubio”, one of the most beloved characters on recent Spanish television, has HIV. It is a brave decision that the rest of the ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ team applauds. “I am very proud to be in this season because it is very necessary,” says Pablo Capuz, who plays Rai, Pol’s career partner. “That a main character in a Spanish series suddenly contracts HIV seems to me to be the story of our fiction. Not only that, a character as known worldwide as Pol Rubio, and so beloved, who is followed by a lot of young people … That they see him and can relate HIV with Pol Rubio and normalize him, remove that stigma … it is very necessary and it’s time “.

It was a “pending subject in Spanish fiction”, according to Héctor Lozano. “My personal struggle is to put these issues on the table to lose fear of them. In addition to entertaining, which is the main objective of the series, to contribute a little to making this issue more visible. Because many foreign films and series have touched HIV with prominence, but I don’t understand why not in Spain “. For the screenwriter it was important to approach the virus from a contemporary perspective “and not from the tragic 80s”, as has the recent (and fantastic) ‘It’s a Sin’.

And so he put his hands to work: To document himself, he interviewed medical professionals and also with associations such as CheckPoint in Barcelona, where gay men can be tested for sexually transmitted diseases. “You go, you take the test in five minutes and the truth is that you do not feel judged. I know gay people who have felt bad in Social Security because precisely the doctor said to them:« And what have you done? ». That uncomfortable”.

The stigma attached to the virus caused the screenwriter to have trouble finding first-hand testimonials.. “I managed to talk to two 22-year-old boys with HIV. They are both undergoing treatment, but one of them didn’t even want us to see each other, it was all over the phone, very discreet …” Precisely from one of those testimonies came the scene at the end of the first episode, when Pol received the news. As in the series, this person “was told in a rapid pharmacy test and the pharmacist burst into tears.”

Rolling the shock

It is a very traumatic moment, both for Pol and for the viewer, accompanied by a second episode something special. “When they tell them, the infected think they are going to die. And they feel enormous shame, they can’t tell it …”, Lozano explains. With this in mind, Director Menna Fité made a very simple and clear observation on the first page of the script: “Pol is in a bubble.” And underlined it. “He had this idea that the entire chapter is a drunkenness, a very claustrophobic, distressing thing,” recalls Cuevas. No wonder: the episode follows Pol Rubio during the day he received the news; She accompanies him from the time he finds out until the evening, when he finally unburdens himself with an unexpected confessor.

“It is a chapter that deserved to load the inks”, explains Fité. A chapter in which an unpublished narrative language is used both in the original series and in the spin-off and that will not be used again in the rest of the series. “‘Merlí’ and ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ were always filmed seeking maximum elegance and identification, placing the camera where the viewer felt closest to the sequence. Foreshortenings, optics not very angular, medium, between 35 and 65 as a lot … optics that allow us to have the sensation of human vision and to be inside the scene without being invasive. ” For this episode titled ‘O Fortuna, Velut Luna’, the team decided to skip the guidelines “to do something more aggressive.. Angular optics, closer, so that the viewer feels uncomfortable, because it is being invasive “.

The goal was “to get the viewer into Pol’s head,” according to the director. “We came to consider making the chapter entirely focused on him, that only him or that we were always with him. But as the series is structured it was very difficult. So the strong bet was that in its sequences there would be a sensation of bubble “. Something that was achieved with the camera, the lighting, the staging and also the audio. “Even something that made us doubt a lot, but that we went forward, was to use out of focus, accentuating the feeling that he has of being inside himself, not knowing what to do with his life, that he hardly pays attention to what is happening. around it”. This was lived by Carlos Cuevas, of course: “There were shots that were a bit uncomfortable because I had the camera glued to my face, with very angular lenses, and sometimes I didn’t see the actors because I had the camera in front of me, and they made me look at marks or not look at all … and Menna at me It said ‘Trust, trust’ “.

Normalize and destigmatize

Pol’s shock, yes, will not last long. “We hit bottom very early to start going up”, warns Cuevas about this batch of episodes. “In fact, reading the season is a destigmatization of HIV.” The actor made his own documentation to better understand the path that Pol will travel from now on. “I have spoken with children who are HIV positive, I have been in contact with associations that treat them and do talks, I have read, I have spoken with doctors …”. The result? “The more you know, the more you want to do pedagogy and carry out dissemination work.”

What Carlos Cuevas discovered is that contracting HIV “is no longer a death sentence.” “The medication is so advanced that you become undetectable and you can have sex without a condom and not infect anyone. This is how it is today. This I did not know and I think many people did not know. “

“Now I am very focused on the subject because Carlos, who is a very studious actor and prepared it very well, has told me many things”, admits Jordi Coll, which is incorporated this season as Pol’s new romantic interest. “When I mentioned the turn to trusted people like my wife, they said ‘oops’. All the cinematographic references that come to you are like ‘Dallas Buyers Club’. .. And when I told them how it was developing, they said “Oh, well yes.” Because it is another thing to talk about HIV and how it is now, in 2021, not to do it in 2021 and pretend that we are in the 80 “.

“Now we are much better and I hope that we are on the verge of a definitive cure or vaccine, I would like to think that within 10 years this infection will be eradicated”, adds Héctor Lozano while lamenting that HIV-positive people do not awaken the same empathy as cancer patients or those infected with coronavirus. “With HIV this never happened, they were plagued. There was a total disregard of administrations around the world, the sick bought medicines illegally. If HIV affected children, it would already be completely eradicated.”

Without a doubt, the portrait made by ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ will help educate the public. “A person with HIV can lead a normal life, in the series it is explained very well”, says Capuz. “He has wanted to treat himself with great affection, I know that Carlos has spoken with many people, with clinics, he has taken many references to do something with great affection and very true. And it seems to me that the season treats him very well, and with a lot of light , which I think is necessary “. The director agrees: “We have approached him with great elegance because we have not victimized him, we have not been morbid. There are no scenes in which he cuts himself and those around are scared by the blood. We have gone the other way: showing a host that he gives him life and seeing how he recovers, how the longing to live, the desire to move on and enjoy life despite everything, all of this is what gives him the energy to survive. “

In fact, according to the screenwriter, this will be “the most optimistic season of the five of both series.” After the jug of cold water with which Pol starts, both he and the public will go through a process of learning, normalization and acceptance. “In the end, people will not even remember so much that Pol has HIV. There are many more things, like before he was diagnosed. The idea is to end with a smile, that it is no longer a topic of conversation or has as much importance.” And that optimism, precisely, is what has made Héctor Lozano give a definitive closure to the series. “I like to end up like this.” Well that’s what ends well.

Movistar + will premiere a new episode of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ every Friday and will close the series with a double episode on May 7.