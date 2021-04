Diego Perez

04.28.2021 – 11:22

Mercedes is gradually introducing one hundred percent electric versions equivalent to the thermal engine. This is the case of the EQB, an SUV of almost 4.7 meters in length with capacity for up to 7 seats that is the “alter ego” of the GLB. It will arrive later this year full of style and energy, with single or all-wheel drive and with engines that can exceed 200 kW (270 hp). Regarding autonomy, ranges of 419 kilometers are announced (according to the WLTP cycle).