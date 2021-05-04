This is how the Marvel Phase 4 premiere schedule remained

With almost 13 years of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found the perfect formula that has worked for all this time, where each of its stories connect with each other and then culminate in an epic meeting of superheroes and villains who are ready to embarrass the inhabitants of the earth. But the family that started thanks to the Avengers initiative continues to grow.

Between gods, super soldiers, eccentric millionaires, wizards and more, Marvel Studios has kept its fans on the edge of their seats with each release, and is now getting ready to start a new phase where we will meet old well-known characters, as well as new members of this great family. After the box office success of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, so far the biggest superhero reunion ever seen, this time the studio decided to start something new.

The beginning of Phase Four officially began with the television series that emerged as a new proposal, where we would explore the lives of some of the characters that little was known about in the feature films and how the encounter with Thanos affected their independent stories. . WandaVision – 95% not only showed the life of the marriage between the Scarlet Witch and Vision, but also played with the popular genre of sitcoms with some sinister touches.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, for their part, had more of a representation about the life of a superhero before society, their desires, sadness and worries, but with many moments of action. After this television introduction, Marvel Studios prepares to begin its fourth phase on the big screen. This morning, the studio released a video in which it recounts everything that has been experienced in the last thirteen years, paving the way for new films.

This video shows new images of the long-awaited Black Widow as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, although perhaps the most surprising are the first clips of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. In addition, these images confirm the release date of several of the expected films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

On the other hand, the official titles of the expected sequels were also revealed as Black Panter: Wakanda Forever which opens on July 8, 2022, Captain Marvel: The Marvels ready for November 11, 2022 and Ant-Man: Quantumania for February 17, 2023. Although the date of the restart of The Fantastic Four, the video released by Marvel Studios makes a reference to the superhero quartet with the logo.

During an interview in 2019 (via ComicBook), Kevin Feige assured that he was constantly worried about how he would overcome what was achieved with Endgame, so they decided to introduce new characters and new versions of those already known as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Thor. Below you can see the premiere schedule.

