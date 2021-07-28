This is how the Madrid players have said goodbye to Varane

Raphael Varane is already Real Madrid history. The white club yesterday made official the transfer of the French player for 50 million euros to Manchester United, where he will play the next four seasons. After 10 seasons at the club and 18 titles won, Varane leaves Madrid as one of the central players on the current scene.

Although the French international has not yet spoken on social networks, several of his former colleagues have wanted to say goodbye to him. Marcelo, the first captain after Ramos left, was one of the first to write a message to Varane on his Instagram account. “I’m going to miss you Rapha. I can only thank you for so many moments and successes by your side, friend. I wish you the best in this new stage,” published the Brazilian.

Nacho, a fellow of fatigue in the axis of the white rear, also dedicated a few words to him. “A pleasure to share and grow together in recent years. I wish you the best Rafita. You are huge,” said the youth squad. Lucas Vázquez, for his part, wrote: “It has been a great pleasure to play with you during these years, thank you for everything we have achieved together and what we have experienced,” said the Galician.