It was something sung from more or less Christmas, but, with a pandemic in between, it has had to wait almostl July to be official: Liverpool have won their first Premier Leag!ue with 7 days to go! A historical record

The defeat this Thursday of Manchester City before him Chelsea (2-1) secured the title for the reds. It has come after 30 years and surreal way (in an inter-league league, behind closed doors and after a global pandemic that has left us all locked up), but the players have enjoyed it just the same

It’s been a season memorable for anyone related to the club, but it has been especially emotional for Alexander-Arnold. The winger has been around since 6 years at Liverpool, and now almost 22 he is already a Premier champion. In the previous red title I wasn’t even born!

Of course, a key player and scorer for the third year in a row under Klopp’s orders it has been Salah. He will not be the top scorer of the Premier, but we suppose it won’t matter to him compared to himto euphoria of the title. Like Fabinho, who did not mind wearing some wacky shorts

With practically everything closed, it will be difficult to mount a big party. However, the incredible duo (also off the field) formed by Joe Gómez and Van Dijk, in addition to Captain Henderson, they are going to enjoy it a lot. They’ll need insurance those sunglasses these days!

The party would not be complete without a Gini Wijnaldum perlite

For Robertson is the first league of his career. Without a doubt, it has more than deserved.

There was no lack of mockery with the Scottish accent

Henderson, who until almost two years ago was almost out of the team, surely what is happening is still not believed.

Something like what will happen to Van Dijk. Now the 85 million that the club paid Southampton for him they seem few, the truth

Shaqiri has only played 174 minutes not a full two games this season in the Premier. Of course, a league champion is a champion even if he only plays 1 minute. If not, ask Jesé

Anyway, a party in style. This celebration of Salah could be the image that summed up the feeling of Liverpool at the moment. And we already know, an image … is worth more than 1,000 words.