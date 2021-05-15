This is how the leg of a Real Madrid player was left after the hard tackle by Venezuelan Machís

Real Madrid He literally left his skin at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium to win against Granada on matchday 36 of La Liga. Marvin, who was the right back of the white team, was punished for a hard tackle by the Venezuelan Darwin Machís and had to abandon the duel.

In the Jugones program, presented by Josep Pedrerol, they exclusively showed some images of how the foot of the youth of Real Madrid Castilla, who was a starter in Zidane’s vital team after countless injuries in defense, was left.

It was the 25th minute when the footballer received the punishment from Machís on his left leg while protecting the ball. The entrance was with the boots of the booty up and caused him so much damage that he was substituted at halftime.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE #JUGONES 🚨 📸 This is how MARVIN’s LEG looks after the entrance of Machís. ❌ It wasn’t even yellow. pic.twitter.com/lwUwhS22dZ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 14, 2021

However, before reaching the break, Marvin was filled with courage to continue on the field of play and took advantage of that unique opportunity to play and left his stamp at 45 + 1 ‘after leaving an assist to Rodrygo to bill the second goal of a match that would culminate 1 – 4.

The most curious thing about the play is that the Venezuelan footballer was not even warned for an entry that could even be interpreted as red. It did not go to the dispute of the ball and it was with the tacks in front.

It is that Machis has been able to screw up the race to Marvin Park with this entry. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤐🤐🤐🤐pic.twitter.com / rU6IdvV8jn – Diego Mallo 🏀⚽️🚴‍♂️ (@ diegomallo1) May 13, 2021

