This is how the leaderboards go at the Big Show 2021

The season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) will begin its fourth week of action and below we will show you how the boards from positions both in the American League and the National.

American league

East Division

Boston Red Sox (10-6) .625 PCT Tampa Bay Rays (8-8) – .500 PCT Toronto Blue Jays (7-9) .438 PCT Baltimore Orioles (7-9) – .438 PCT Yankees de New York (5-10) .333 PCT

Central Division

Kansas City Royals (9-5) – .643 PCT Cleveland Indians (8-7) – .533 PCT Chicago White Sox (8-8) – .500 PCT Minnesota Twins (6-8) – .429 PCT Detroit Tigers (6-10) – .375 pct

West Division

Seattle Mariners (10-6) – .625 Anaheim Angels (8-5) – .615 PCT Oakland Athletics (9-7) .563 PCT Houston Astros (7-8) – .467 PCT Texas Rangers ( 7-9) – .438 PCT

National League

East Division

New York Mets (7-4) .636 PCT Philadelphia Phillies (8-7) – .533 PCT Miami Marlins (7-8) – .467 PCT Atlanta Braves (7-9) .438 PCT Washington Nationals (5-8) .385 pct

Central Division

Cincinnati Reds (9-6) – .600 PCT Milwaukee Brewers (8-7) – .533 PCT St. Louis Cardinals (7-8) – .467 PCT Pittsburgh Pirates (7-9) – .438 PCT Cubs Chicago (6-9) – .400 pct

West Division

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-3) .813 PCT San Francisco Giants (9-6) – .600 PCT San Diego Padres (10-7) .588 PCT Arizona D-Backs (6-10) – .375 PCT Colorado Rockies (4-12) – .250 PCT

After knowing the boards from positions, This Monday, April 19, 2021, the action continues in the nascent season 2021 from MLB and here in Fildeo.com We will keep you up to date with everything that happened in the best baseball in the world.

Here are the games for today:

White Sox vs. Red Sox Phillies vs. Giants Cardinals vs. Nationals Royals vs. Rays Angels vs. Rangers Mariners vs. Dodgers Padres vs. Brewers