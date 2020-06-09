Pau Donés told a national media that he loved to know the cities of the province of Mexico because they are the ones that enriched the country and fortunately Gómez Palacio was on his itinerary in life.

Pau, together with the group Jarabe de Palo, performed on October 19, 2013 as part of the closing activities of the Revueltas Festival that year.

Skinny, brunette, chubby, white and of course dozens of gentlemen enjoyed the presence of the deceased Donés and his companions Alex Tenas, Jordi Busquets and Riki Frouchtman. They performed in the Plaza de Armas.

From the morning of Saturday, October 19, Pau stirred up his followers in the region, and it is that in the Twitter account he posted a photo of the region that he accompanied with the following words: “Dawn breaks over Torreón (Mexico) …. ”

At 7:00 p.m., on a stage installed on Independencia and Morelos streets, Dones and his collaborators burst in with tremendous energy.

The singer wore a yellow sleeveless shirt – which allowed him to show off the tattoos on his forearms – jeans and tennis pants.

Before the euphoria of their fans of red bone, those of Jarabe … began the show with the Yep! and In the pure there is no future.

For the show a thousand chairs were installed which were entirely occupied by the lagoons, those who did not reach a seat settled on a fence in front of the parquet.

“Gomez Palacio good afternoon, thank you for being here everyone is welcome; we are going to play a lot of songs and of course we are going to have a great time with you”, with these words the leader of the band greeted the audience.

Jarabe de Palo delivered one of the expected songs, Depende, which was highly chanted by attendees from start to finish.

Spring that does not arrive, Two feet in life and I want to die were other songs that “sounded”, the latter, according to Pau, left him marked in the sentimental aspect since he met her.

With a carefree Donés style and the musicians apprehended a little more than 2,500 inhabitants of the region, many of them from Torreón.

The night fell and with it the themes Cold, How do you want to be my friend and I don’t usually compare myself.

The spirits of the lagoons exceeded the limits at the moment when the group sang La flaca, a song with which Jarabe de Palo became known in the 1990s.

The show, in which a brand new moon was also present – It is not for nothing that it says a melody ‘of the moons, that of October is the most beautiful’- ended; the public was satisfied with the large offer of Jarabe de Palo.

