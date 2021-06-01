This is how the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores remain

06/01/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

Libertadores 2021 has already defined its qualifying table until the grand final, scheduled for November 20 at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. In the draw carried out this Tuesday at the Conmebol headquarters, in Luque (Paraguay), the matches of the round of 16 have been decided, which will be played in July once the Copa América in Brazil has finished, and the hypothetical subsequent clashes quarter-finals and semi-finals.

In the eighth round, Pameiras, who is the current champion, will face the Universidad Católica, with Brazilian favoritism despite the fact that Abel Ferreira’s team is not going through its best moment. Among the contenders for the title, the clash between Flamengo and Defensa y Justicia stands out, which, in 2021, already surprised Palmeiras in the final of the Recopa Sudamericana. There will be only one local duel between River Plate and Argentino Juniors, and a very interesting Boca Juniors – At. Mineiro.

ALL THE EIGHTH CROSSES OF THE END OF THE LIBERTADORES

Defense and Justice – FlamengoBoca Juniors – At. MineiroUniversidad Católica – PalmeirasCerro Porteño -FluminenseVélez Sarsfield – BarcelonaSao Paulo FC – RacingRiver Plate – Argentino JuniorsOlimpia – International

🔥 The road to #GloriaEterna! This is how the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #Libertadores ended. pic.twitter.com/HAjz5KaVKP – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) June 1, 2021

SOME POSSIBLE END OF INFARCTION QUARTERS

The most morbid consequence of the draw was to verify that there is the possibility of having two local classics of maximum rivalry in the quarterfinals. On the one hand, there could be an Argentine duel between the River Plate – Boca Juniors, and, in the same part of the table, there may be a Palmeiras – Sao Paulo, which would be the reissue of the last final of the Paulista Championship, in which Hernan Crespo he added his first title directing the Morumbí team.

The most complicated part of the table is precisely this where River Plate, At. Mineiro, Boca Juniors, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras, all of them with a template to qualify for the continental title. On the other side, Flamengo, on paper, is the one who has a better team and the experience of having been champion in 2019.