Last May it was confirmed by the Government of Spain, and through the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, or SEDIA, that the development of a contact monitoring app for coronaviruses was being carried out to turn it into official throughout the Spanish territory. An app that would follow the lines set by previous apps and, above all, adopting the DP3T protocol also implemented by Google and Apple.

At that time it was confirmed that a pilot program would be launched in the Canary Islands in June, specifically at the beginning of the month, and the Government has already given free rein to the pilot program to begin. The chosen territory is that of the island of La Gomera, in the Canary archipelago, and it has already been communicated how it will work and what will be its main objective.

The pilot starts up in La Gomera

Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence

As we said, the pilot has been launched as confirmed by the Government itself after the last Council of Ministers today. In said Council, the « green light has been given to the contract to design, develop and evaluate a pilot test for a mobile application that allows notifying the contacts of a user of the possible risk of contagion by COVID-19 ». In short, the official government app for contact tracking by coronavirus using Bluetooth of the mobile phone.

During the pilot, the objective will be to evaluate technical aspects of the application as well as citizens’ own experience of use, so that its design can be optimized before it is already distributed massively. Among the technical aspects, the Government details that its intention is to be able calibrate the algorithm included in the application so that notifications are as accurate, truthful, as possible.

The pilot will last two weeks and the participation of at least 3,000 citizens of La Gomera is expected.

Spain becomes, with this pilot program, the fourth country in the world to launch an app using APIs developed by both Google and Apple, although the Spanish case is somewhat special. Our country will be the first to launch a pilot program that will simulate contagions in order to collect better data during the testing process. The app, like others already in operation in Europe, will be interoperable with the rest of the technological solutions of the old continent.

The operation, as we indicated before, follows the DP3T protocol so it is quite similar to other apps already running. Phones with the app installed They constantly broadcast a randomly generated code on the phone itself via Bluetooth and listen to other nearby codes. In the event that the same code is detected several times, it is understood that both users may be at risk in case of infection of any of them, and they are notified if any contact tests positive in a PCR test. Notification that would occur with the consent of the person involved and anonymously.

Indra, 3,000 citizens and 300 « infected » technicians

The identifiers will be encrypted at all times and will be completely anonymous, thus respecting the privacy of both the owner of the phone itself and other users who may appear on their contact list, thus following the DP3T protocol privacy guidelines. The winner of this pilot test for La Gomera has been the company Indra Soluciones Tecnológicas de la Información, S.L.U, and will have a total amount of 330,537.52 euros to carry out both the pilot and the subsequent implementation of the app.

300 technicians will pretend to be infected with coronavirus to test the efficiency of the application algorithm

The pilot will last from June 29 to July 13, two weeks in which 300 technicians, pretending to be infected and with the application installed, will tour the island of La Gomera, thus allowing the operation of the same to be evaluated in the rest of the island’s inhabitants (approximately 22,000). It is expected that some 3,000 will voluntarily download the application to become part of the pilot, and to this end, an information and awareness campaign will be carried out among the population of the aforementioned island.

Based on the result of this two-week pilot test in La Gomera, SEDIA will evaluate whether or not it deploys the application nationwide. As they have commented, the decision on this deployment will not be made until September or October because they indicate that it is not a speed race but « arriving with the highest technical solvency and in the best conditions ».