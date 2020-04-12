This has probably been one of the most uncomfortable moments in the life of the now model.

Kendall Jenner.

Photo:

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / .

After 18 seasons of successes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians It has undoubtedly become one of the most successful reality shows, all thanks to the deep meddling what does he do in the life of Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Thanks to it, practically all stages of their lives have been documented there, among them a particular episode that dates back more than 10 years ago, when Kendall Jenner was entering adolescence and his sisters had to do an invasive intervention to show him what to do when he started having “his period”.

In the video, shared by AND! Entertainment to commemorate the national day of the brothers, it is shown the deep discomfort of the now model as she listened to her older sisters explain how to use a sanitary pad and how tampons worked.

In the fun clip, Kylie would become Khloé’s assistant to provide you with all the necessary elements for said intervention.

.