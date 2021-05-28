This is how the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 that has just been approved in Mexico works

The single-dose vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical affiliate) is already licensed for use in Mexico and that is how it works in your body.

A new vaccine joins the six approved for emergency use in Mexico: Janssen’s development of a single dose and efficacy of 66.9% to prevent moderate to severe disease received the approval of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) and may be applied from now on as part of the national vaccination campaign.

How does the Janssen vaccine work?

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is developed from an adenovirus viral vector, a type of inactivated virus that commonly causes the common cold and is widely used as a vector to develop different vaccines.

Adenovirus contains the SARS-CoV-2 protein S gene inside it, so that it protects genetic material and provides the necessary instructions to cells to build this protein, which the virus uses to enter the body.

Unlike most vaccines that are currently applied, in Mexico, the Janssen inoculation is based on a single dose schedule.

An effective and safe vaccine against COVID-19

In a statement, COFEPRIS explained that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied in the national territory. Janssen’s development has been applied since the end of February in the US and thanks to the fact that it only requires a single dose of 0.5 milliliters, it contributed to speed up immunization since then.

Clinical trials show that the Janssen vaccine is 66.9% effective in protecting against moderate to severe symptomatic infection; however, this percentage increases to 85.4% when it comes to preventing hospitalization for severe COVID-19 after 28 days of its application.

In addition, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) verified that the vaccine it is effective against the different variants of COVID-19 circulating to date.

Clots, an extremely unusual side effect

In mid-April 2021, the United States temporarily halted the application of the Janssen vaccine in its territory, after six young women developed a “rare and severe type of blood clot” after receiving this inoculation.

The situation caused both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate an investigation in this regard, which was resolved on April 24, when it was determined that the formation of clots was an extremely unusual side effect and therefore decided to resume its application in the vaccination campaign American.

Upon approval, the Janssen vaccine joins the six other developments that are part of the national vaccination plan: Pfizer / BioNTech, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca, CanSino and SinoVac.

