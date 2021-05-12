This is how the ‘Iron Dome’ works, Israel’s defensive shield that slows down 90% of the missiles launched by Hamas

The uncontrolled escalation of violence in Jerusalem in recent weeks it has rekindled the ever-latent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which threatens to lead to a new intifada. The Islamist movements, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have already launched from Gaza thousands of projectiles towards Israel since hostilities began in mid-April, coinciding with the celebration of Ramadan, the holy month of Muslims.

There are the circumstances that in 90% of cases, these rockets are intercepted by the defense system Iron dome (Iron Dome in English) thus avoiding the death of civilians.

The Iron Dome is the anti-missile system developed by the Government of Israel through the state company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems based in the town of Haifa. The purpose of this war instrument is to intercept and destroy rockets and projectiles launched against the civilian population. Currently, missiles have a range of up to 70 kilometers.

Its operation is simple. When the radar of the Iron Dome – its name in English – detects a projectile that is heading towards Israeli territory, it transmits the information in a matter of seconds to the BMC (Battle Management Center). In this military operations center, those responsible for the defense system analyze the available data and immediately activate the dispatch of a missile to end the threat.

“The multi-mission system effectively counteracts rockets, mortars and artillery shells, as well as planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles at very short distances “, the company points out on its website. This prodigy of defense engineering has evolved in recent years and now has a mobile version, the I-Dome, and another naval, the C-Dome.

More than 2,500 interceptions

This year, the Iron Dome has already been in operation for a decade, where it has accumulated more than 2,500 interceptions and established a success rate of over 90%. It was the night of April 7, 2011 when the system successfully intercepted a first missile launched from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli city of Ashkelon, with a population of 130,000.

However, his first big performance took place a year later during Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012, when he intercepted more than 500 different threats fired from Gaza into different parts of Israel.

“Iron Dome has played a pivotal role in all conflicts since then, by prevent thousands of rockets from hitting Israel, from small to large mortars and rockets with different ranges and warheads “, highlights the Hebrew company.

In May 2020, Rafael and Raytheon Technologies Corporation signed a joint venture agreement to produce Iron Dome interceptors and launchers at an entire facility in the US The partnership is called Raytheon Rafael Area Protection Systems (R2S).