This is how the Iron Dome works, Israel’s anti-missile shield financed by the US

An Iron Dome covers the Israeli territory, with the aim of defending its population from the hostilities of its neighboring countries.

For Arwa Damon, “talking about the Middle East is difficult as a whole.” In many cases, you turns out like a brittle mosaic, based on his experience as a war correspondent for CNN in the last 10 years. The case of Israel is paradigmatic, insofar as it reveals the way in which the interests of other nations are interfere in the war dynamics of that part of Asia. The Iron Dome is a clear example of this.

What is the Iron Dome and how does it operate?

Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

According to the BBC, the Iron Dome “is part of a comprehensive air defense system operating in Israel, designed to protect the country from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, rockets and other threats from the air.” This allows them, from the national military narrative, that the force of their hostile neighbors cannot cope with them.

On the contrary, adversary countries that are involved in a military conflict with Israel have no chance. In many cases, their weapons are outdated and prevent them from competing with the military force available to the Jewish people.

The Iron Dome is, therefore, an aerial system of offense and defense at the same time. Is a missile shield species. In the near past, Israel has never expected foreign missiles to land on its territory, but instead has taken it upon itself to intercept and destroy the shipment of these weapons from Syria, Iran, and the forces of terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

We suggest: What is Jerusalem Day and why did the conflict between Israel and Palestine intensify?

A war more financed by the United States

Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

For the design, implementation and operation of the Iron Dome, funding from the United States was required. With $ 200 million, the American country supported this missile shield on behalf of protect your strategic ally in the Middle East.

In the name of international security, this system was created to intercept unsophisticated missiles, according to the reading of correspondent Jonathan Marcus. Originally, the design was entrusted to the company Rafael Advanced Defense System LTD. This private firm is closely linked to the Israeli armed forces and is dedicated to building mass destruction technology Y all terrain defense systems.

Since Jerusalem Day, hostilities have increased between Israel and Palestine. Tensions are so fragile that an attack on Palestinian civilians took place east of the holy city, just outside a local mosque.

According to The Washington Post, “Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 48 people, including 14 children.” By contrast, each stack to ignite the defense rockets costs about 50 million dollars, which the United States donates to the cause.

Keep reading:

With the majority vaccinated, this is what the postcovid world looks like in Israel

Biblical scroll discovered in ‘Cave of Horror’ in Israel