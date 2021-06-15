This is how the iPhone came to change the world of mobile telephony

But the presentation was successful and the sensation was surprising. That device was something new, perhaps too much for what we were used to. The panorama in the world of telephony was dominated by Nokia, Motorola and Sony Ericsson.

Everything new that Apple brought with the iPhone

The iPhone combined the phone itself, a browser, a music player, a GPS and above all, a screen just 3.5 inches which was the center of operations. Yes, the device did not have a keyboard, a point very in its favor that we already know the impact it has had on the rest of the manufacturers. All current smartphones, except those for the elderly, do not have keys. The capacity was 8 GB, although some 4 GB models were launched and are usually very well priced today.

The gesture of sliding your finger on the screen is already something universal, but also downloading apps and using them. That first iPhone didn’t have the ability to install external apps. It took almost a year for the App Store to go live. Another new world was opening up, a boutique of applications in which you could download and install as you like. Apple had also developed its own operating system, characterized by being very intuitive and that, to this day, is still very easy to use.

Apple opened the box of thunder with its novelty device

The expectation for the device increased until the original iPhone, as it was known, it managed to be a success. The fact that it was elegantly finished off with an aluminum back with the polished apple logo contributed to this. Big screens were slow to come, Apple made the leap to 4 inches in 2010 with the iPhone 4, and to larger sizes starting with the Plus series, which began on the iPhone 6 in 2014.

This model did not officially arrive in Spain, only those who obtained it on sales platforms or those who lived in that country could have it. We had to wait a year to the summer of 2008, to be able to enjoy the next generation, that of the iPhone 3G. Movistar was the operator that sold it, forming queues on Madrid’s Gran Vía to formalize the purchase contract. Currently it is possible to find units in good condition on the second-hand market at a high price.

And whether you like it or not, this phone was the mirror in which the rest of the manufacturers began to look at themselves, also having devastating effects. Blackberry, which had a significant share of the cake, was diluted. Nokia did not raise its head from its magnificent N95 And it was in the doldrums, and Samsung was not a rival at the moment. It took years for the general public to appreciate that this device, the work and grace of Jobs and his team, was destined to understand the concept of the telephone in a different way.