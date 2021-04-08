This is how the iPad Mini 6 and the new iPad Pro look, according to some leaked models | Technology

Some leaked mockups show us what the design of the iPad Mini 6 and the new iPad Pro of 2021 looks like. We tell you what is expected of the new Apple tablets.

Although Apple never reveals in advance the products it plans to introduce, rumors indicate that the Cupertino company will announce new tablets shortly. Specific, It is said that we will meet the iPad Mini 6 and the new iPad Pro of 2021 and, although its coming-out was expected sometime in the first quarter of the year, the presentation has not yet taken place.

Waiting for Apple to announce its new tablets, a new filtration anticipates its possible design. It comes from the hand of the technological leaker Sonny Dickson, who has published through his Twitter account some models that reveal the appearance of the three devices.

Usually, brands create this type of model of devices that have not yet reached the market to provide them to companies that manufacture cases and housings, with the aim of having this type of products ready when they go on sale.

Refreshed iPad Pros and iPad Mini dummies. Triple Camera array on the pros. Central camera up top on iPad mini; slightly thicker. Hard to tell and different in screen size. pic.twitter.com/5Luizv1T2r – Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 8, 2021

The leaked images show us both the front and the back of the new 2021 iPads. In the case of the iPad Mini 6, the design we see differs from what we had known through previous renders. The new images reveal that will retain a design very similar to that of the iPad Mini 5, with the top and bottom frames very pronounced, but previous rumors pointed to a big cosmetic change with a considerable bezel reduction.

The image does not allow us to determine the screen size of the iPad Mini 6, but it is expected to be larger than the panel of the current model. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo points out that the screen will be between 8.5 and 9 inches, while the specialized media Mac Otakara indicates that it will be 8.4 inches with much smaller bezels.

In the images we can also see the new iPad Pro from 2021, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. At first glance they seem to mount the same dual camera system with a LiDAR sensor that is expected to stand out less than in the 2020 models, although the images do not allow to appreciate it well.

Now we can only wait for the presentation of the new iPad to know what is true in all these rumors. As we said at the beginning, its announcement was expected for the first quarter of 2021, but finally it has not occurred.