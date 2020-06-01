Construction company workers maintain social distance while wearing masks to carry out their work (.)

Colombia begins this Monday, June 1, a new stage in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic which is focused on the progressive reactivation of the economy and social life that the Government has called “Smart Mandatory Preventive Isolation”.

The rules of the game for this new stage are set forth in the decree 749 of 2020 that the Presidency issued last Thursday, May 28, in which as a first measure The national quarantine is extended for one more month, that is, between June 1 and 31.

This extension of quarantine, however, It is accompanied by exceptions and flexibility measures that seek to return little by little to normal activities in the country. It should be noted that the emergency measures in Colombia began on March 12, which, among other things, included the closure of maritime, land and air borders, the restriction on trade, the agglomerations and any leisure activity, as well as the restriction of mobility. just to get food, banking and medical assistance. The national quarantine began in shape on March 25.

In Colombia 28,236 positive cases of Covid-19, 890 deaths and 7,121 recovered have been reported. Which corresponds, according to statements by the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, to a rate of 474 coronavirus cases per million inhabitants and 16 deaths per million inhabitants.

President Iván Duque Márquez referred in the TV program that leads to the new measures of “intelligent isolation” in Colombia

Something to highlight is that the new measures adopted by the national government, especially the exceptions and the reactivation of the sectors, they must be adapted by the mayors and governors to the realities of each territory, which means that they will not be adopted immediately or broadly across the country.

Several cities will have special treatment in the adoption of these measures, such as Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cali, Cartagena and Leticia, in which the coronavirus outbreak has had a special spread.

What can be done

In the last decree issued by the presidency, 749 of 2020, are contemplated 43 exceptions to the isolation measures, Many of them have been progressively implemented since April 27, when certain sectors of the economy such as manufacturing and construction began to be liberated.

Apart from these and other wholesale trade activities that had already been allowed in early May such as the manufacture of furniture, mattresses and box springs; motor vehicles; computer products and machinery of different types.

Among the new activities allowed are:

1. The opening of shopping malls, museums and libraries: These establishments may not exceed 35% of their capacity and the influx of public will be controlled by each mayor’s office.

2. The opening of all kinds of trade: complying with protocols and without exceeding a 35% capacity.

3. Teleworking will continue to be promoted, however, companies can reactivate work in their offices as long as they comply with biosafety protocols.

Four. Those over 70 will be able to do outdoor activities three times a week for 30 minutes a day. However, his confinement lasts until August 31.

5. Children from 2 to 5 years old will be able to leave their houses three times a week for 30 minutes a day. Children between 6 and 17 years also They can do it three times a week, but for an hour a day.

6. All people between 18 and 69 will have two hours during the day for outdoor activities, such as exercising or walking.

7. Cleaning and advisory services will return, including domestic and laundry services will be allowed.

8. Attendance at hairdressers will be allowed with scheduled appointments and under biosecurity controls.

9. Professional, technical and service activities in general

10. Restaurants in hotels They will be able to attend to the guests, as well as sell at home.

What still cannot be done

Although the general spirit of “intelligent isolation” is the opening and relaxation of quarantine measures, there are activities that the Government has made clear that they will not be allowed under any circumstances. The vast majority refer to activities of social life such as:

one. Public or private events involving crowds of people. That is, parties, concerts, social gatherings, congresses, colloquia or the like are prohibited.

2. Will not reopen establishments and places of commerce for recreation and fun such as bars, clubs, entertainment venues, entertainment, gambling, betting, billiards, bingo, casinos or video game venues.

3. The gyms, public pools, sports courts, spas, saunas, spas, Turkish, sports centers, mechanical amusement parks or playgrounds will remain closed.

Four. Cinemas and theaters will remain closed. These spaces are identified as places of high risk of contagion.

5. No restaurants or gastronomic establishments will be opened to serve the public, These may work selling through electronic commerce or with home delivery.

6. Religious services involving crowds or gatherings will also remain prohibited.

7. Contact sports and group exercise, especially in public parks, will also remain restricted.

8. Colleges and universities will remain closed and focused on virtuality. Only practical spaces for research such as laboratories and workshops may be used.

Bogotá and Barranquilla with special measures

Bogotá and Barranquilla are the two cities with the highest cases of coronavirus infections, while the capital of Colombia reports 9,637 cases with a population close to 10 million inhabitants, the capital of the Atlantic with little more than 1.2 million inhabitants have 1,784 infected.

In the case of Bogotá, Mayor Claudia López has been emphatic in pointing out that “we are no longer quarantined, “ referring to that With the progressive opening of the economic sectors allowed by the government, there are so many people on the street that controls are almost impossible and that continuing to call the measures adopted this way only confuses people.

Claudia López, Mayor of Bogotá, during one of the recognitions to the localities of the capital decreed with Orange Alert.

The mayor has been critical of most of the measures implemented by the Government, reaffirming that it is still hasty to reopen the country’s economy, according to the projections of the Ministry of Health itself the peak of infections in Colombia – and therefore in Bogotá – will arrive at the end of June.

However, in the capital, a series of measures have been defined that adapt government decisions and toughen them, such as companies are required to register in a mayoral system that certifies compliance with biosafety protocols before receiving permission to resume work.

Similarly, in the capital quarantine will not be lifted as it has operated until May at least until June 15, that is, the new economic sectors enabled in the new presidential decree must wait to return to work, as well as shopping centers, museums, libraries, hairdressers, and other commercial establishments.

In this city, a sector quarantine strategy has also been adopted, in which restrictions on mobility and work are stronger in the most contagious localities.

During the emergency Bogotá has remained on Yellow Alert, indicating that there is an impact on public health but that it is in controllable ranges and that the capacity of the health system to attend to it is guaranteed. But with the progressive increase in cases the mayor stated that if 50% of hospital capacity is exceeded, the entire city will be declared on Orange Alert, and new, stronger restrictions must be adopted.

In some neighborhoods of towns like Kennedy, Suba, Chapinero, Puente Aranda, Bosa, Rafel Uribe and Antonio Nariño, the Orange alert it has already been decreed. This implies, apart from greater restrictions on mobility, greater controls by the public force and also greater efforts by health personnel in disinfecting public places.

The town of Kennedy is the most critical place since it already has eight neighborhoods with Orange Alert and according to recent statements by the Mayor of the city It will be isolated in its entirety until June 14.

In Barranquilla, meanwhile, Mayor Jaime Pumarejo extended the bill and double-digit ID that works in the city to restrict mobility until June 15.

Furthermore, he said that only until June 6 the reactivation of the new sectors will begin and the opening of shopping centers, museums and libraries will be evaluated as of this date depending on the behavior of the city regarding infections and the occupation of ICU beds.

The Attorney General’s Office has warned that in the case of Barranquilla, the Ministry of Health must take measures soon, since between the city and the rest of the department of Atlántico they accumulate 13.2% of the total number of coronavirus cases in Colombia.

In Cali and Cartagena, where the advance of the virus has also been very significant, their leaders also decided to postpone the opening of shops until the middle of June.

Mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo (right) together with the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz.

Men’s professional soccer will return in August

Another of the activities that will return to Colombia in this new stage of “intelligent isolation” is professional football, on which there is already a protocol defined by phases so that the matches return from August.

The first stage will start from June 8, the day when the players will be able to return to training, first, to be evaluated by health personnel. Molecular and serological immunoglobulin tests will be taken to ensure that practices begin healthy, This process will take 14 days.

Stage two, which will start in parallel, consists of the adaptation of the sports venues and training according to biosafety protocols.

In Stage three, which will last 28 days, will begin with individual and differentiated training. Every four days the players will undergo serological tests.

After this time the teams will travel and will be concentrated in a single or several nearby headquarters, They must be places with several states that have not yet been defined by Dimayor, the authority of Colombian Professional Soccer.

Teófilo Gutierrez, Junior player from Barranquilla REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

In the defined headquarters or locations, hotel conditions and compliance with the health protocols for the prevention of Covid-19 must be guaranteed. At this stage, collective training will also begin, monitoring with rapid tests every four days the health status of the players.

The return of the games is projected for the first or second week of August, which will be played without an audience. The Dimayor has yet to define whether continue with the tournament that was interrupted by the pandemic or if a new one starts. Also how many tournaments will be played, because in Colombia normally two champions are crowned each year.

Women’s football, meanwhile, will start with similar protocols one month after the men’s, so it is expected that the professional league in this category will resume in September.

International flights will return in September

One of the most important relaxations in the context of smart quarantine was the announcement of the reopening of international flights from September 1.

This was stated by the Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, who specified that since On Monday, June 1, Colombians will be able to compare tickets to travel abroad, noting that the available dates will be up to two months later and that the international air border will remain closed until August 31.

Avianca, the main Colombian airline, will be able to sell tickets abroad from June 1 and fly from September 1.

The particular thing about the announcement is that it was not specified when they would return domestic flights, which to date remain closed, as well as inter-municipal land transport for purposes other than supplying food. These will remain restricted until at least June 31, time the Ministry of Transport will take to adjust the biosafety protocols with a view to reopening the sector.

As for mass public transport within cities, it will be maintained with biosafety protocols. No system will be able to operate at more than 30% of its capacity and the isolation of the passengers inside must be guaranteed, as well as the mandatory use of the mask.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Coronavirus effect: the number of Venezuelans living in Colombia fell for the first time in five years

Unemployment in Colombia soars in April due to economic semi-paralysis due to coronavirus