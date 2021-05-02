This is how “The Innocent” was made, the addictive Netflix thriller with Mario Casas

The beginning of the new series of Oriol Paulo (Barcelona, ​​1975) may be surprising. The first chapter stars Mat (Mario Casas), a shy young man who is sentenced to four years in prison for accidentally killing another boy outside a nightclub. On the way out, he tries a new life with his girlfriend Olivia (Aura Garrido). But in the second all the weight is carried Alexandra Jimenez as an investigator of the possible suicide of the nun Emma (Juana acosta). Mat’s unexpected bond with Emma forms the backbone of a plot that is meticulously uncovered chapter by chapter thanks to the screenwriters Jordi Vallejo, Guillem Clua and Paulo himself. “That is the game, the director clarifies, to divide the synopsis of Harlan Coben’s novel that we have adapted and combine the stories with the different points of view of the characters. I wanted a movie scheme, not a serial one with subplots that follow each other ”. Self-demands of a fiction in which parallel stories, flashblacks and dozens of characters coexist that require very wide distributions because, as Paulo explains, “They all affect the plot, so I wanted actors with character: I spoke with my fetish actors, Mario, Aura, Jose Coronado and Ana Wagener, who would sign up right away. And then with Alexandra, Juana –who was going to star in a series of mine that finally did not see the light–, Susi Sánchez, Miki Esparbé, Martina Gusman and Gonzalo de Castro ”.

Trip to New York

The genesis of the formation of such a fabulous team is to be found in the call of the Mexican producer Paco Ramos, developer of Elite and countless other films and series, proposing to Paulo the adaptation to eight episodes of Coben’s original. “I was finishing Behind the Storm (2018) and I wanted to stop for a year, but he sent me the novel and I traveled to New York to speak with Coben, who quickly accepted. During the process I was sending him scripts and editing cuts and they fascinated him ”. A thriller director would combine his work with that of a novelist also with crime on his mind. “Intrigue is my passion, ever since I watched Hitchcock films because my grandmother loved Cary Grant and James Stewart or since I downed the entire collection of Agatha Christie little white books, which I still have, during summers on the beach. . Although, like a character in a Patrick Suskind story, you don’t have to get too obsessed with references (laughs) ”.

