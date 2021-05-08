This is how the Ingenuity helicopter sounds as it flies over Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured for the first time Sound of the Ingenuity helicopter in a video in which it flies over the surface of Mars.

The new images, published by the US space agency this Friday, were filmed by this robot last April 30th, when the helicopter made its fourth flight on the red planet. Also, on this occasion, the images have gone accompanied by an audio track.

To record the sound, the Perseverance rover used one of its two microphones to capture Ingenuity flying over Mars for the fourth time. In the video, which is almost three minutes long, you can hear the wind blowing at that moment in the crater of Jezero, where both robots have been since they landed in February for their mission.

During the recording, the Perseverance was parked 80 meters from the helicopter take-off and landing site, which made the mission in charge doubt whether the microphone would be able to pick up any sound from the flight.

Finally, when the helicopter propellers start to turn, you can hear perfectly the hum of the device, very muffled by the Martian atmosphere.

“It is a very good surprise“, said in a statement from NASA David Mimoun, professor of planetary science at the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space (ISAE-SUPAERO) in Toulouse (France) and scientific director of the Perseverance microphone.

“We had made tests and simulations that indicated that the microphone barely catch helicopter sounds, as the atmosphere of Mars strongly dampens the propagation of sound, “added Mimoun.

Image of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars.NASA JPL

In addition to having a lower volume, the sounds that are emitted on Mars travel at a slower speed than on Earth due to low temperatures, explains NASA.

The atmosphere of Mars, composed of 96% carbon dioxide, tends to absorb higher pitched sounds, so only the lowest tones can travel long distances.

“In this particular case, the microphone and the video allow us observe the helicopter as if we were there, along with other additional information, such as the Doppler effect, which confirms details of the flight path, “concludes Soren Madsen, development manager for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.