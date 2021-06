This is how the Hoy No Circula program applies this Friday, June 18

MEXICO CITY. This Friday, June 18, the Hoy No Circula program indicates that vehicles with blue gummed, finished with plates 9 and 0 and permits, which have obtained verification holograms 1 and 2, do not circulate.

The vehicle restriction remains in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. throughout the territory of Mexico City, eighteen municipalities of the State of Mexico, and in Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo and Morelos.

Dual-zero, zero, electric, and hybrid hologram cars can run every day, including Saturdays.

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “1” in the vehicle verification process, is restricted to one day during the week and two Saturdays per month.

The #HoyNoCircula on Friday, June 18 at #ZMVM, applies to vehicles with #EngomadoAzul with license plates 9 and 0, as well as vehicles with permission, hologram 1 and 2.

Holograms 00 and 0 are exempt. # CAMegalópolis pic.twitter.com/naT0CdIgca – CAMegalópolis (@CAMegalopolis) June 18, 2021

