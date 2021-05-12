This is how the hands will be sanctioned from the next season 2021-2022

05/12/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

The International Board is already clear about how the hands will be considered in the Laws of the Game that come into force from the next season 2021-2022. And especially the hand actions derived by the positioning of the arm, when they manage to occupy a space in an unnatural way, as it happened last Sunday in the hand of Militao during Real Madrid – Sevilla.

This change occurs as a consequence of the International Board being aware that not all contact with the ball to the hand or arm can be considered an infringement. And with regard to the criteria relating to the positioning of the hand or arm to ensure that the body “occupies more space” in an unnatural way, from now on it will be the referee who must always judge the position of the hand or the ball. arm depending on the movement of the player in action.

Thus, from next season, and taking into account these changes provided for in the International Board’s Laws of the Game, it will be considered an infringement by hand if the player:

1.- Voluntarily touches the ball with the hand or arm, for example, by moving these parts of the body in the direction of the ball.

But it is in the second point where he addresses this controversy about the arm in an unnatural position and where the new regulations make clear:

2.- Touch the ball with the hand or arm when the hand or arm is positioned in an unnatural way and allows the body to occupy more space. “From next season, it will be considered that the player has achieved that his body occupies more space in an unnatural way when the position of his hand or arm is not a consequence of the movement of his body in that specific action or cannot be justified by said movement “ . By placing the hand or arm in this position, the player risks the ball hitting that part of his body and this constitutes an offense.

That is to say, from now on it must be the field or VAR referee who analyzes in the action if this unnatural position is as a consequence of body movement. In that case, he can never be punished by hand. Only in the rest of the cases where it occupies a clear unnatural position.

The third assumption of the hands has to do with when a goal in the opposing goal is preceded by a hand or hitting the arm. In this regard, the rule will be as follows:

3-. Score a goal in the opponent’s goal: or directly with the hand or arm – even if the action occurs accidentally -, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand or arm, even accidentally. The action in which the ball is accidentally touched with the hand or arm and, immediately afterwards, a teammate scores a goal or has an opportunity to do so, is no longer considered a hand offense.