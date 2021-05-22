This is how the Guardian sees the harassment of the Red Cross worker

In the midst of the chaos that was experienced in Ceuta due to the arrival of thousands of immigrants from Morocco with the permissiveness of the authorities of the North African country, there were some images of hope. Especially striking was that of the hug between a Red Cross worker and a man who was exhausted after having reached the Spanish coast by swimming.

The image went viral on social media and moved many, who did not hesitate to applaud the gesture of humanity of the young woman, which we later learned was called Luna Reyes. That scene reflected, on the one hand, the drama and pain of those who risk their lives for a better future and, on the other, the solidarity and compassion of this Red Cross volunteer who did not hesitate to help the immigrant, of Senegalese origin.

The Luna Reyes Red Cross worker hugs a Senegalese immigrant who has just reached the coast of Ceuta by swimming. (Photo: Jon Nazca / Reuters).

However, From sectors of the extreme right, the young woman was harassed and insulted, so he decided to close his profiles on social networks. The case has crossed our borders and has been picked up by the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

‘Spanish aid volunteer abused on the Internet for hugging a Senegalese migrant’, is the title of the article that begins by recalling the harsh scene. Later the text focuses on the harassment that the young woman began to receive after the photos went viral and affects the origin of those insults, blaming the extreme right and Vox.

‘The Guardian’ too reflects the reaction that occurred on social media with numerous messages of support for the 20-year-old after she had to close her accounts and turning the hashtag #GraciasLuna into a trending topic.

In addition to publishing the article, ‘The Guardian’ has also uploaded to Instagram the video of the hug between the Red Cross worker and the Senegalese immigrant and has told the story. The post has generated countless reactions from the British public, many of them applauding Luna’s gesture of humanity and others lamenting the abuse she has received.

Many British people cannot explain why the young woman was harassed to such an extent that she had to close her social networks. “How anyone can berate someone who shows so much human kindness and compassion is beyond my understanding.”, “What’s going on with people?”, “Sounds consistent with today’s attitudes … Abused for showing empathy and kindness to another human” “Is human decency frowned upon today?” the comments that can be read in the post.

Other users were even tougher. “If seeing this doesn’t touch his soul in any way, your IQ (intelligence quotient) is probably close to 0”, “The dark side of society is terrifying”, “God help those people who criticized her and I hope they will never be in this poor man’s condition one day”, “If someone is mocked or rebuked for showing compassion and kindness towards a HUMAN BEING, you are the problem of this world and you need therapy! ”,“ Those who have a problem with this act of kindness are clearly psychopaths, ignorant and also lack affection ”or“ Why are humans so stupid? ”, they wrote.

There were also those spoke of the racism behind the criticism of Luna Reyes’ gesture. “I can’t believe other humans only see skin color or a threat,” said one user. “The mental fanaticism of Westerners. They only look deep into the skin all the time, ”wrote another.

In addition, in the comments to the post of ‘The Guardian’ you can also read criticism and attacks on Vox and the extreme right. “All done by a political party called Vox”, “Yes, this is the result of the hate speech of our right-wing politicians”, “Fascist political parties like VOX should be banned”, “What? Is it illegal to be HUMAN? The extreme right should go to the baton! ”, Say other comments.

