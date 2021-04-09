This is how the groups of the Copa Libertadores 2021 remain

04/09/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

The Copa Libertadores 2021 has already defined its group stage after the draw held this Friday in Luque (Paraguay). Due to the possible incidents of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is hitting South America hard, Conmebol has programmed a very compact calendar, in order to have room for maneuver in the following months.

The current champion, Palmeiras, seed of group A, was framed with Defense and Justice, with whom he is deciding the Recopa Sudamericana, since the Argentine team won the last edition of the Copa Sudamericana. The rest of the group is made up of the University, from Peru, and the winner of the tie in the third phase between the Gremio and Independiente del Valle. In the event of a victory for the gauchos, there would be, in continental competition, the re-edition of the last final of the Copa do Brasil.

The runner-up, Santos, if they pass the tie against San Lorenzo (they won 1-3 in the first leg), they would meet Boca JuniorsBoth teams starred in one of the semifinals in the last edition. The rest of the group is made up of Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, and The Strongest.

The six rounds of the group stage will be played in a row, with matches every week: the ball starts rolling on April 20 and is scheduled, if there is no health interference, to end on May 27.

The round of 16 phase, in principle, will be played in July when the Copa América has finished, scheduled between June 11 and July 10 in Argentina and Colombia. These first qualifiers will play their first leg and their return, between July 13 and 22. The quarterfinals are played in August, the semifinals in September and the grand final, for the third edition in a single match format, if there are no changes, it would have to be held on November 20.

These are the groups of the Copa Libertadores 2021:

Group A:

Palmeiras (BRA) Defense and Justice (ARG) University (PER) Guild (BRA) or Independent of the Valley (ECU)

B Group:

Olimpia (PAR) Internacional (BRA) Deportivo Táchira (VEN) Always Ready (BOL)

Group C:

Boca Juniors (ARG) Barcelona (ECU) The Strongest (BOL) San Lorenzo (ARG) or Santos (BRA)

Group D:

River Plate (ARG) Independiente Santa Fe (COL) Fluminense (BRA) Bolívar (BOL) or Junior Barranquilla (COL)

Group E:

Sao Paulo (BRA) Racing (ARG) Sporting Cristal (PER) Rentistas (URU)

Group F:

National (URU) Catholic University (CHI) Argentinos Juniors (ARG) Libertad (PAR) or At. National (COL)

Group G:

Flamengo (BRA) LDU Quito (ECU) Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) Unión La Calera (CHI)

Group H:

Cerro Porteño (PAR) At. Mineiro (BRA) America de Cali (COL) Deportiva La Guaira (VEN)

The four qualifying rounds of the third phase will be defined next week, so the final draw of the Libertadores will be a reality already at dawn on Friday the 16th.