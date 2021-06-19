This is how the great offer of the Dacia Spring works

The offers to bring the electric mobility to the general public they seem to have become the general trend within the market. Even Dacia, one of the most popular manufacturers in our country due to the excellent value for money of its products, has decided to take the rest and offer an attractive proposal for those who want to make the leap to their electric car, the Dacia Spring, which now it can be yours for just € 3 a day. What do you have to know about this interesting offer?

The Dacia spring It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting bets of how many Dacia have presented in recent years. After all, nobody expected just a few years ago that Dacia would be able to offer, in 2021, a range like the current one, with fully current models such as the Dacia Sandero or the Dacia Duster and even an electric car like the small Dacia Spring.

With its 44 hp engine and 27.4 kWh gross capacity lithium-ion battery, the Dacia Spring is an entry-level electric car., in the strict sense of the word: its benefits are poor to hit the road, although in the city it is sufficiently defended, its dimensions are cut in the interior we have the feeling of traveling in a small car from years ago, with little insulation and relatively coarse materials in sight.

An electric car for € 3 a day: this is the Dacia Spring

However, these characteristics serve to lower the sale price as much as possible, making the Dacia Spring the cheapest electric car on the market, even more so if we take into account that it can benefit from the MOVES Plan that allows it to reduce even more the final sale price. Dacia has decided to do the rest, and offers its Dacia Spring for € 89 per month, or what is the same, less than € 3 per day. What do we have to know?

The reality is that those € 3 a day are only part of the deal: for 36 months -3 years- we will only face this fee, but to access it we must first have paid an entrance fee of € 6,981.37, as well as a Opening commission (cash): € 309.78. This is not all: after the aforementioned 36 months, the last installment It has a value of € 7,892.76.

This means that we will have paid a total of € 18,397.91 for our Dacia Spring, or what is the same, just over € 1,100 in interest. In return, we will get a small electric car with enough equipment for day to day, capable of moving like a fish in water in the city.

